RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture has implemented a cleaning campaign at a touristic site in southern Riyadh in cooperation with the Civil Defense, the Saudi Red Crescent and Riyadh Municipality.
Participants at the initiative in Ain Heet, one of the Kingdom’s rarest wild caves, collected around 21 tons of waste, according to the Saudi Press Agency.
The ministry said the participants collected a ton of plastic boxes, while the municipality removed more than 20 tons of garbage waste at the site.
The significance of the initiative lies in it being carried out at a touristic site and a getaway where residents like to visit during week days.
Saudi Arabian environmental agency launches clean-up initiative at south Riyadh site
Updated 41 sec ago
