Saudi Arabian environmental agency launches clean-up initiative at south Riyadh site

Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture has implemented a cleaning campaign at a touristic site in southern Riyadh.
Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture has implemented a cleaning campaign at a touristic site in southern Riyadh. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture has implemented a cleaning campaign at a touristic site in southern Riyadh. (SPA)
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture has implemented a cleaning campaign at a touristic site in southern Riyadh in cooperation with the Civil Defense, the Saudi Red Crescent and Riyadh Municipality.
Participants at the initiative in Ain Heet, one of the Kingdom’s rarest wild caves, collected around 21 tons of waste, according to the Saudi Press Agency.
The ministry said the participants collected a ton of plastic boxes, while the municipality removed more than 20 tons of garbage waste at the site.
The significance of the initiative lies in it being carried out at a touristic site and a getaway where residents like to visit during week days.

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s security forces arrested a Saudi national charged with stabbing a pharmacist after a brawl on Thursday.
The surveillance cameras at the pharmacy showed the moment when the culprit stabbed the young pharmacist with a knife seven times.
Egyptian authorities said that they are closely following the killing of Egyptian pharmacist Ahmad Taha Al-Mankhili, 29, and praised the measures taken by Saudi police to arrest the perpetrator.
Nabila Makram, the Egyptian minister of immigration and expatriates’ affairs, said during a visit to the family of the deceased pharmacist in Ain Shams, eastern Cairo, that the young Egyptian man was killed while he was at work.
She added that the Saudi culprit was arrested and is currently detained in prison; “he will be sentenced in accordance with the law.”
The Egyptian minister confirmed to the family that she will ensure the speedy return of his body to Egypt, noting that since the attack, the Ministry of Immigration, the Egyptian Embassy in Saudi Arabia and the Pharmacists Syndicate in Egypt have all been coordinating together on this case.
In a press statement on Friday, Egyptian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Nasser Hamdy, said that the General Consulate of Egypt in Jeddah had immediately sent its delegate to Jazan, where the crime took place, to follow up with the legal investigation and to expedite the return of the body to Egypt at the state’s expense.
Hamdy also praised the efforts of the Saudi police in arresting the culprit so quickly.

