Saudi Arabian environmental agency launches clean-up initiative at south Riyadh site

Saudi police praised for quick arrest of Egyptian pharmacist’s assailant

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s security forces arrested a Saudi national charged with stabbing a pharmacist after a brawl on Thursday.

The surveillance cameras at the pharmacy showed the moment when the culprit stabbed the young pharmacist with a knife seven times.

Egyptian authorities said that they are closely following the killing of Egyptian pharmacist Ahmad Taha Al-Mankhili, 29, and praised the measures taken by Saudi police to arrest the perpetrator.

Nabila Makram, the Egyptian minister of immigration and expatriates’ affairs, said during a visit to the family of the deceased pharmacist in Ain Shams, eastern Cairo, that the young Egyptian man was killed while he was at work.

She added that the Saudi culprit was arrested and is currently detained in prison; “he will be sentenced in accordance with the law.”

The Egyptian minister confirmed to the family that she will ensure the speedy return of his body to Egypt, noting that since the attack, the Ministry of Immigration, the Egyptian Embassy in Saudi Arabia and the Pharmacists Syndicate in Egypt have all been coordinating together on this case.

In a press statement on Friday, Egyptian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Nasser Hamdy, said that the General Consulate of Egypt in Jeddah had immediately sent its delegate to Jazan, where the crime took place, to follow up with the legal investigation and to expedite the return of the body to Egypt at the state’s expense.

Hamdy also praised the efforts of the Saudi police in arresting the culprit so quickly.