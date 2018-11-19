Tickets on sale now for Saudia Ad Diriyah E-Prix, UK’s BBC to cover the event

RIYADH: Racing fans in Saudi Arabia are in for a treat next month when the Saudia Ad Diriyah E-Prix comes to the Kingdom and marks Formula E’s debut in the Middle East and now UK fans will be able to enjoy the spectacle, with the race to be covered by the BBC.
Hundreds of visitors from more than 50 countries are expected to travel to Saudi Arabia on tourist visas being issued for the December 15 race day, for which tickets are on sale from SAR395. This is the first time Saudi Arabia is issuing tourist visas for an event outside the realm of religious tourism.
Visas can be obtained through the “Sharek” visa portal, a move expected to bring about a significant change to the tourism and hospitality landscape in the Kingdom. Visa applicants must buy E-prix tickets to secure a visa, which is extendable for 30 days beyond the conclusion of the Formula E weekend festivities.
The event which runs from December 13 to 15, will highlight one of Saudi Arabia’s prominent heritage sites, Ad Diriyah, on which the BBC will train its cameras. During the race, the UNESCO site will be brought to life with cultural and entertainment activities, including live performances by international artists.
Various categories of tickets are available, with the cheapest starting at SAR395. Tickets are available on www.ad-diriyah-eprix.com. Fans can watch all the action from the grandstands. They will also have access to the E-Village and another entertainment area, in addition to a post-race concert.
Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal Al-Saud, Vice-Chair of the General Sports Authority (GSA), said: “This epic sporting spectacle will showcase Saudi Arabia to the world and we are excited for a line-up both on the track, onstage and among a breathtaking historical setting.”
