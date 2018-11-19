Tickets on sale now for Saudia Ad Diriyah E-Prix, UK’s BBC to cover the event

You are here

Racing fans in Saudi Arabia are in for a treat next month when the Saudia Ad Diriyah E-Prix comes to the Kingdom and marks Formula E’s debut in the Middle East. (General Sports Authority, Saudi Arabia)
Updated 19 November 2018
Arab News
RIYADH: Racing fans in Saudi Arabia are in for a treat next month when the Saudia Ad Diriyah E-Prix comes to the Kingdom and marks Formula E’s debut in the Middle East and now UK fans will be able to enjoy the spectacle, with the race to be covered by the BBC.
Hundreds of visitors from more than 50 countries are expected to travel to Saudi Arabia on tourist visas being issued for the December 15 race day, for which tickets are on sale from SAR395. This is the first time Saudi Arabia is issuing tourist visas for an event outside the realm of religious tourism.
Visas can be obtained through the “Sharek” visa portal, a move expected to bring about a significant change to the tourism and hospitality landscape in the Kingdom. Visa applicants must buy E-prix tickets to secure a visa, which is extendable for 30 days beyond the conclusion of the Formula E weekend festivities.
The event which runs from December 13 to 15, will highlight one of Saudi Arabia’s prominent heritage sites, Ad Diriyah, on which the BBC will train its cameras. During the race, the UNESCO site will be brought to life with cultural and entertainment activities, including live performances by international artists.
Various categories of tickets are available, with the cheapest starting at SAR395. Tickets are available on www.ad-diriyah-eprix.com. Fans can watch all the action from the grandstands. They will also have access to the E-Village and another entertainment area, in addition to a post-race concert.
Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal Al-Saud, Vice-Chair of the General Sports Authority (GSA), said: “This epic sporting spectacle will showcase Saudi Arabia to the world and we are excited for a line-up both on the track, onstage and among a breathtaking historical setting.”

RIYADH: Stepping up humanitarian efforts in Syria, the King Salman Center for Humanitarian Aid and Relief (KSRelief) signed a health project to ensure uninterrupted medical service in the war-torn country by providing funds and medical supplies for Bab Al-Hawa Hospital, and also extended water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) projects to help the people.
Director for Health and the Environmental Aid Department at KSRelief, Dr. Abdullah Saleh Al-Moallem, told Arab News on Monday: “KSRelief signed the health services support project for Bab Al-Hawa Hospital, which is the biggest hospital in northern Syria.
“The health service project’s cost is $3.528 million and will serve about a million people.”
He added that the project agreement is for one year and includes all operations for the hospital by meeting expenses including salaries and providing medical supplies including equipment to ensure uninterrupted medical service to the people.
The project has been signed with the Union of Medical Care and Relief Organizations (UOSSM), which is an implementing partner, he said.
Al-Moallem added that Bab Al-Hawa is a specialized hospital, the flagship of health care in northern Syria, and the hospital staff provide much-needed health care in the war-hit country.

Specialized services
Some of its specialized services include cardiology, pediatrics, gynecology and surgeries including neurological surgery, he added.
The hospital also boasts a state-of-the-art training center, where a wide variety of medical and other health care-related courses are run to develop the skills and knowledge of all health care staff in the hospital itself, as well as in the wider health care community.
The hospital is operated under the auspices of UOSSM. Al-Moallem said KSRelief had also extended the duration of two of its existing WASH projects, which he said were to ensure potable water supply and hygiene to help in maintaining health and preventing disease.
One project is to rehabilitate water supply and solid waste management systems, and another aims to improve the sustainable provision of water to the facility, he said, adding that the combined costs for both projects are to the tune of $2.45 million.
As KSRelief remains committed to providing aid to the Syrian people at all levels, the team from the Center also reviewed various ways to expand support for its projects to support Syrian IDPs (internally Displaced people) and refugees in neighboring countries.

