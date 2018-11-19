Tickets on sale now for Saudia Ad Diriyah E-Prix, UK’s BBC to cover the event

Saudi Arabia's aid agency funds hospital in Syria with medical supplies

RIYADH: Stepping up humanitarian efforts in Syria, the King Salman Center for Humanitarian Aid and Relief (KSRelief) signed a health project to ensure uninterrupted medical service in the war-torn country by providing funds and medical supplies for Bab Al-Hawa Hospital, and also extended water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) projects to help the people.

Director for Health and the Environmental Aid Department at KSRelief, Dr. Abdullah Saleh Al-Moallem, told Arab News on Monday: “KSRelief signed the health services support project for Bab Al-Hawa Hospital, which is the biggest hospital in northern Syria.

“The health service project’s cost is $3.528 million and will serve about a million people.”

He added that the project agreement is for one year and includes all operations for the hospital by meeting expenses including salaries and providing medical supplies including equipment to ensure uninterrupted medical service to the people.

The project has been signed with the Union of Medical Care and Relief Organizations (UOSSM), which is an implementing partner, he said.

Al-Moallem added that Bab Al-Hawa is a specialized hospital, the flagship of health care in northern Syria, and the hospital staff provide much-needed health care in the war-hit country.



Specialized services

Some of its specialized services include cardiology, pediatrics, gynecology and surgeries including neurological surgery, he added.

The hospital also boasts a state-of-the-art training center, where a wide variety of medical and other health care-related courses are run to develop the skills and knowledge of all health care staff in the hospital itself, as well as in the wider health care community.

The hospital is operated under the auspices of UOSSM. Al-Moallem said KSRelief had also extended the duration of two of its existing WASH projects, which he said were to ensure potable water supply and hygiene to help in maintaining health and preventing disease.

One project is to rehabilitate water supply and solid waste management systems, and another aims to improve the sustainable provision of water to the facility, he said, adding that the combined costs for both projects are to the tune of $2.45 million.

As KSRelief remains committed to providing aid to the Syrian people at all levels, the team from the Center also reviewed various ways to expand support for its projects to support Syrian IDPs (internally Displaced people) and refugees in neighboring countries.