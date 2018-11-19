Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman meets with Iraqi president Salih

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met with Iraqi president Barham Salih on Monday and they discussed mutual interests, regional and bilateral issues, according to Saudi Press Agency.
“During the meeting, they reviewed aspects of the relations between the two brotherly countries and opportunities for their development, in addition to discussing developments in the region and the efforts made toward them,” the SPA statement said.
Salih was received by King Salman on Sunday as part of the president’s visit to the Kingdom, where discussions on ways to enhance cooperation between the two countries were the focus.
Salih’s visit to Riyadh came as part of a Middle East tour, which included visits to Iran, Jordan, Kuwait and the UAE.
