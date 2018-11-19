You are here

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman with Iraqi president Barham Salih. (SPA)
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman meets with Iraqi president Salih

  • The crown prince and president discussed mutual interests, regional as well as bilateral issues
  • Salih’s visit to Riyadh came as part of a Middle East tour
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met with Iraqi president Barham Salih on Monday and they discussed mutual interests, regional and bilateral issues, according to Saudi Press Agency.
“During the meeting, they reviewed aspects of the relations between the two brotherly countries and opportunities for their development, in addition to discussing developments in the region and the efforts made toward them,” the SPA statement said.
Salih was received by King Salman on Sunday as part of the president’s visit to the Kingdom, where discussions on ways to enhance cooperation between the two countries were the focus.
Salih’s visit to Riyadh came as part of a Middle East tour, which included visits to Iran, Jordan, Kuwait and the UAE.

KSA continues to help suffering Yemeni civilians

Updated 5 min 50 sec ago
Arab News
0

KSA continues to help suffering Yemeni civilians

Updated 5 min 50 sec ago
Arab News
0
JEDDAH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) has swiftly responded to urgent humanitarian appeals launched by the local authorities in Yemen’s Dhalie governorate for the relief of displaced people in a number of districts.
The center distributed food baskets among the displaced people in Maris district of the Qataba directorate.
Dhalie’s local authorities appreciated KSRelief’s efforts and its swift response to the urgent humanitarian appeals.
Since last September, the center has been carrying out a food aid program for the most affected groups in Al-Azariq directorate.
Being funded by KSRelief, Makkah Eye Hospital in Aden is treating eye diseases. The hospital performed retinal and vitreous fluid surgeries.
Saudi Arabia has given $84.7 billion in foreign aid to 79 countries between 1996-2018, according to Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, general supervisor of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief).
The royal decree establishing KSRelief was issued on May 13, 2015. Since then, it has carried out 482 projects in 42 countries worth $924,553,000.

