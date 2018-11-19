Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman meets with Iraqi president Salih

KSA continues to help suffering Yemeni civilians

Arab News

JEDDAH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) has swiftly responded to urgent humanitarian appeals launched by the local authorities in Yemen’s Dhalie governorate for the relief of displaced people in a number of districts.

The center distributed food baskets among the displaced people in Maris district of the Qataba directorate.

Dhalie’s local authorities appreciated KSRelief’s efforts and its swift response to the urgent humanitarian appeals.

Since last September, the center has been carrying out a food aid program for the most affected groups in Al-Azariq directorate.

Being funded by KSRelief, Makkah Eye Hospital in Aden is treating eye diseases. The hospital performed retinal and vitreous fluid surgeries.

Saudi Arabia has given $84.7 billion in foreign aid to 79 countries between 1996-2018, according to Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, general supervisor of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief).

The royal decree establishing KSRelief was issued on May 13, 2015. Since then, it has carried out 482 projects in 42 countries worth $924,553,000.