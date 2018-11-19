Enable sets her sights on historic Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe hat-trick

LONDON: It has been confirmed that Enable will bid to make history when the star filly aims to become the first horse to win three Prix de l’Arc de Triomphes.
The Prince Khalid Abdullah-owned four-year-old made it back-to-back Arc wins last month, before going on to become the first horse to win the Breeders Cup Turf in the same season. After that victory in the US the team refused to say whether Enable would remain in training as a five-year-old and seek out an unprecedented Arc hat-trick.
But having mulled over all the pros and cons, Teddy Grimthorpe has revealed that the star horse would hope to win Europe’s most prestigious race for an historic third time.
“We are pleased to announce that dual Arc winner and recent Breeders’ Cup heroine Enable will stay in training for 2019,” Grimthorpe, racing manager to Prince Khalid Abdullah, said in a statement. “A third Arc will be her main target.”
Trained by John Gosdon, Enable became the eighth twice winner of the Arc at Longchamp last month, and she will now attempt to succeed where the previous seven have failed.
The fact that Enable is in a position to try to make history has come of a bit of a surprise. She missed much of this season having suffered an injury in the spring. But wins at Kempton Park, the Arc and then the Breeders’ Cup Turf at Churchill Downs in Kentucky have extended her winning run to nine races. AN
