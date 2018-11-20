Startup of the Week: Saudi Swag - Where art imitates life

You are here

﻿

JEDDAH: Saudi Swag is a fashion boutique in Jeddah that features exclusive clothing brands promoting a particular type of stylish streetwear.
A concept store established in 2014, it was founded by Jeddah native Turki Al-Harbi, who wanted to offer customers an exclusively independent and artistic style of clothing to complement the strong personalities and expressive fashion sense of his peers.
Saudi Swag offers independent designer brands and products for men and women. Its fashion is diverse; from casual pants, T-shirts and hoodies, to more decorative designer swimwear, shorts, jeans, sneakers, sweatshirts, and jackets.
“We now have more than 13 brands and they are all exclusive to us in the Middle East. I used to go to concept stores in Paris; that was my biggest inspiration. To watch every single detail and feel their vibe and hope that one day I could have that same vibe in my store. Saudi Arabia is evolving rapidly, and it is having a positive impact on the new generation in terms of awareness in fashion – streetwear in particular,” Al-Harbi said.
The expression “art imitates life” rings very true with Saudi Swag. Most of its brands are artsy at the core. An example can be found in one designer product that features a black hoodie with the famous “Mona Lisa” framed front and center and engulfed in flames. It is this unconventional approach to their product lines that has given Saudi Swag a cult-like following.
There is no question that people’s individual personalities are expressed every day through their fashion sense. After all, like the cars we drive and the music we enjoy, our clothes are, in some way, an extension of ourselves. Concept stores such as Al-Harbi’s Saudi Swag contribute to allowing a generation of creative and artistic individuals to boldly express themselves.
Saudi Swag is in Aya Mall. Its business hours are 5 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Sunday to Friday. Follow the shop on Instagram: @s3odiswag for their latest product features.

Topics: saudi fashion

‘I’m as Palestinian as I am Dutch,’ Gigi Hadid says

Updated 18 November 2018
Arab News
0

‘I’m as Palestinian as I am Dutch,’ Gigi Hadid says

Updated 18 November 2018
Arab News
0

DUBAI: Model-of-the-moment Gigi Hadid took to the stage at an event in Sydney last week to defend her heritage and express her “respect” for her Arab roots.
The 23-year-old model, whose father is Palestinian and mother is Dutch, made the fiery statement during a promotional appearance for Reebok’s “Be More Human” campaign.
“When I shot the cover of Vogue Arabia, I wasn’t ‘Arab enough’ to be representing those girls, even though I’m half-Palestinian,” Hadid told the crowd of her March 2017 cover for the magazine, according to Yahoo. “I’m as Palestinian as I am Dutch. Just because I have blonde hair, I still carry the value of my ancestors and I appreciate and respect that.”

The model also touched on her much-reported-on relationship with British singer Zayn Malik, saying the pair had discussed her background in the past.
“I was taking about this to my boyfriend too, he is half-Pakistani and half-English,” she said, according to the Daily Mail. “And there’s always this thing where you’re mixed race or you come from two different worlds. You see how both sides treat each other. And you become a bridge between both sides.”
Gigi isn’t the only Hadid sibling to talk publicly about the family’s roots.
In April 2017, her sister Bella opened up about their Palestinian father’s immigration experience and her embrace of Islam in an interview with Porter magazine.
The siblings’ father, Mohamed Hadid, lived in Syria and Lebanon before he moved to the US in his teens.
“My dad was a refugee when he first came to America,” Bella said in the interview.
“He was always religious and he always prayed with us. I am proud to be a Muslim,” she added.
In her latest appearance in Sydney, older sister Gigi also touched on the pressures of the competitive fashion industry.
“Regardless of who you are, or what you do, you always are allowed to give yourself room to screw up and learn and grow,” she said. “I’m a human and someone that can make mistakes,” she said. “But I can still learn and grow and be better.”

Topics: Gigi Hadid Reebok Bella Hadid Zayn Malik sydney

