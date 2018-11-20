You are here

Ghosn’s arrest casts doubt on future of Renault-Nissan alliance

Carlos Ghosn was arrested in Japan Monday for allegedly abusing company funds and misreporting his income. (AP)
AP
DETROIT: For years, France’s Renault and Japan’s Nissan struggled to make money in the global auto business.
Then came Carlos Ghosn, a Renault executive who helped to orchestrate an unprecedented transcontinental alliance, combining parts of both companies to share engineering and technology costs.
Now Ghosn’s arrest in Japan for alleged financial improprieties at Nissan could put the nearly 20-year-old alliance in jeopardy.
Ghosn, 64, born in Brazil, schooled in France and of Lebanese heritage, is set to be ousted later this week from his spot as Nissan chairman. He also could also lose his roles as CEO and chairman of Renault, threatening the alliance formed in 1999 that’s now selling more than 10 million automobiles a year.
He’s been “the glue that holds Renault and Nissan together,” Bernstein analyst Max Warburton wrote in a note to investors. “It is hard not to conclude that there may be a gulf opening up between Renault and Nissan.”
Nissan has said it will dismiss the Ghosn after he was arrested in Japan Monday for allegedly abusing company funds and misreporting his income. That opens up a leadership void at the entire alliance, for which Ghosn officially still serves as CEO and chairman.
Ghosn added Mitsubishi to the alliance two years ago after the tiny automaker was caught in a gas-mileage cheating scandal. He had even floated the idea of a full merger between the three companies.
“Today’s events throw any prospect of that up in the air,” Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets in London, wrote in a note to investors.
Nissan CEO Hiroto Saikawa has publicly resisted the idea of an outright merger. So, with Ghosn out at Nissan and probably Renault as well, the companies are unlikely to get any closer.
The companies now share technology, and they save money by jointly purchasing components.
While there could be some scrutiny of the relationships between the companies, they’re so intertwined now that cutting them apart would be difficult, said Kelley Blue Book analyst Michelle Krebs. “I would not predict its demise,” Krebs said of the alliance.
She said she sees further consolidation in an industry that faces unprecedented research costs for autonomous and electric vehicles, while at the same time continuing to develop cars and trucks powered by internal combustion engines.
“The last thing one of the world’s biggest automakers needs is the disruption caused by an investigation into the behavior of a man who has towered over the global auto sector,” said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets in London.
Nissan’s board is to meet Thursday to consider Ghosn’s fate. Renault, where Ghosn is also CEO, said its board will hold an emergency meeting soon, and experts say it is unlikely that he will be able to stay at the company or the broader alliance.
The brash Ghosn was once viewed as a savior in the auto business with the ability to turn around the two struggling companies. In 2006 he even proposed an alliance with global giant General Motors.
Bernstein’s Warburton wrote that Ghosn’s once-mighty reputation has been declining for years, while Krebs said Nissan never could meet Ghosn’s goal of 10 percent US market share even though it has relied on “bad behavior” such as heavy discounts and sales to rental car companies.
Saikawa reiterated Nissan’s commitment to the venture, while a Renault statement expressed “dedication to the defense of Renault’s interest in the alliance.”

China’s economic opening-up to help offset US trade friction

Reuters
BEIJING: China’s opening up of its economy will help it cope with the trade frictions with the United States, a central bank adviser said on Tuesday, adding that China cannot go backwards on its market reforms.
But China will forge ahead with its reforms at its own pace, Liu Shijin, an adviser to the People’s Bank of China (PBOC), said at a finance forum in Beijing.
An escalating trade war with the United States is threatening to overshadow China’s plan to celebrate 40 years of economic achievements since reforms initiated by former Chinese leader Deng Xiaoping in December 1978.
China and the United States have tariffs on billions of dollars of each other’s goods, roiling financial markets and adding to fears of a slowdown in global economic growth.
Washington is demanding that Beijing improve market access and intellectual property protection for US firms, cut subsidies and narrow a record trade gap.
Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump are due to meet over trade at the G20 summit in Argentina at the end of November.
“The Sino-US trade frictions are still ongoing, private firms’ expectations are unstable, and some people are saying they cannot see clearly and are a bit anxious,” Liu said.
To cope with the trade frictions, China should implement a high level of opening up of its market and economy, but it will push ahead with those reforms on its own steam and “not being forced by others,” he said.
The European Union has also urged China to take “concrete” steps to further open its market to foreign firms and provide a level playing field.
EU business lobbies say reform commitments have failed to go far enough.
In recent months, China has also been accused by some Western governments for pulling other nations into a debt trap with its so-called Belt and Road initiative. China has denied the charge.
At home, struggling small businesses are worried that Beijing is more focused on supporting giant state-owned enterprises and deepening the presence of the ruling Communist Party in private firms than helping entrepreneurs tide over a period of slowing growth.
“We have achieved great success in building a market economy after 40 years, but it’s still imperfect. China’s market economy is still at low level and imperfect,” Liu said.
But China will persist with its reforms, allowing the market to play a decisive role in allocating resources, he said.

