You are here

  • Home
  • ‘Orwellian’: Beijing pioneering controversial ‘social credit system’
﻿

‘Orwellian’: Beijing pioneering controversial ‘social credit system’

The system’s rollout has attracted international headlines, China’s controversial plan for a ‘social credit’ system to monitor citizens and businesses attracted comparisons to George Orwell’s novel ‘Nineteen Eighty-Four.’ (AFP)
Updated 31 sec ago
Reuters
0

‘Orwellian’: Beijing pioneering controversial ‘social credit system’

  • Point system sparked comparisons to George Orwell’s novel ‘Nineteen Eighty-Four’
  • ‘This is an important novel approach by Beijing to assess individuals’ credit and tie it to their whole life’
Updated 31 sec ago
Reuters
0

BEIJING: Beijing’s municipal government will assign citizens and firms “personal trustworthiness points” by 2021, state media reported on Tuesday, pioneering China’s controversial plan for a “social credit” system to monitor citizens and businesses.
The system’s rollout has attracted international headlines, sparking comparisons to George Orwell’s novel “Nineteen Eighty-Four,” with critics saying it could massively heighten the Chinese Communist Party’s already strict control over society.
In a roadmap plan released in 2014, China said it would by 2021 create a “social credit system” to reward or punish individuals and corporations using technology to record various measures of financial credit, personal behavior and corporate misdeeds.
But it had not made any mention of using points, as proposed by Beijing’s municipal government in a new plan released on Monday to improve the city’s business environment.
Lists of data, actions and measures will be used to create a trial system of “personal trustworthiness points” for residents and companies in the capital. The term used can also be translated as “creditworthiness” or “integrity.”
The plan did not include details of how the point system would work.
But, it said, information from the system could impact market access, public services, travel, employment and the ability to start businesses, with trustworthy individuals being provided a “green channel” and those who are blacklisted being “unable to move a step.”
“This is an important novel approach by Beijing to assess individuals’ credit and tie it to their whole life,” an unnamed official from the municipal state planner said, according to the Xinhua news agency.
The plan should serve as an example to the rest of the nation for how to improve the behavior of individuals and businesses, Xinhua said.
A second system will also be set up to assess the trustworthiness of government officials and departments by measuring whether contracts and promises are honored, the results of which will be included in performance assessments.
The social credit system, which is being built on the principle of “once untrustworthy, always restricted,” will encourage government bodies to share more information about individual and business misdeeds in order to coordinate punishments and rewards.
Some experts say that the system remains nascent and could help tackle social problems like fraud or food security, as well as noting that punishments are mostly restricted to industry specific blacklists rather than a holistic score.
A system for penalizing individuals blacklisted for such offenses as failing to pay a court-mandated fines that was put in place by the central government was extended in March. The penalties include banning offenders from making luxury purchases, such as tickets for flights or high-speed rail, for up to a year.

Topics: China economy

Related

0
Business & Economy
Apple chief says firm guards data privacy in China
0
Business & Economy
China eyes “black tech” to boost security

Fiji leader sworn in for 4 more years after winning election

Updated 36 min 43 sec ago
AP
0

Fiji leader sworn in for 4 more years after winning election

  • Voreqe Bainimarama first seized power in a military coup in 2006
  • Many people in the nation of 920,000 seem appreciative of the economic gains they have made in recent years
Updated 36 min 43 sec ago
AP
0

WELLINGTON, New Zealand: Fiji’s leader was sworn in for four more years Tuesday after winning an election with a reduced majority, after earlier lashing out at his opponents.
Voreqe Bainimarama was affirmed prime minister in a ceremony in the capital Suva after his FijiFirst Party won just over half the votes in last week’s election, giving them 27 seats in Fiji’s 51-seat parliament.
Bainimarama first seized power in a military coup in 2006 and refashioned himself as a legitimate leader after winning an election in 2014. Many people in the nation of 920,000 seem appreciative of the economic gains they’ve made in recent years.
Bainimarama said in a statement this week that people had “ganged up” against his party.
“Despite the joint forces of opposition that started their campaign based on lies, hate and fear against us four years ago, we have triumphed,” he said.
He said his opponents “were willing to create economic chaos and undermine our economic future in their greed to win government.”
Bainimarama said his opponents had been “aided and abetted” by the Fiji Times newspaper, which many people consider to be the last independent media voice in a country where many news outlets kowtow to the government. A judge in May found an opinion writer and three executives at the newspaper company not guilty of sedition in a trial many believe was politically motivated.
The election last Wednesday was marred by heavy rainfall. In an interview with Radio New Zealand, Bainimarama blamed the weather for his reduced majority from four years ago, when his party won almost 60 percent of the vote. He said he had no plans to leave politics.
“I’ll be here until I decide otherwise,” he said, before abruptly ending the interview.
The main opposition party was also led by a former strongman, Sitiveni Rabuka, who led two racially charged coups in 1987. Rabuka said it was time for Fiji to move on from both him and Bainimarama.
“Those of us involved in coups are getting old now and we are a passing generation,” he told Radio New Zealand. “Very soon we will have a responsible younger generation of leaders taking over.”

Topics: Fiji

Related

0
Business & Economy
Fiji to sell world’s first climate-change “green” bonds
0
Tonga begins cleanup while Fiji prepares for Cyclone Gita

Latest updates

‘Orwellian’: Beijing pioneering controversial ‘social credit system’
0
Gaza’s fatal ritual: Endless protests, mounting casualties
0
Fiji leader sworn in for 4 more years after winning election
0
UFC to open ‘world’s largest MMA center’ in Shanghai
0
Student loan debt still crippling burden for millions of Americans
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.