EU ‘extremely worried’ about fate of nuclear treaty

The EU is worried about the fate of the US-Russia nuclear control treaty. (File/AFP)
Updated 20 November 2018
AFP
  • Last month, Washington announced it was pulling out of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF)
  • The treaty ended a nuclear build-up in Europe triggered by Moscow’s deployment of SS-20 missiles targeting Western European capitals
AFP
BRUSSELS: The EU’s top diplomat Federica Mogherini said Tuesday she was “extremely worried” about the fate of a major US-Russia nuclear missile control treaty, warning the security of Europe could be at risk.
Last month, Washington announced it was pulling out of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF) over Russia’s deployment of a missile system that Western powers say breaches the 1987 accord.
The Kremlin has fired off warnings of a new arms race, and as she convened a meeting of EU defense ministers Mogherini expressed concern, calling for talks to maintain the agreement.
“If we go toward the dismantling of this agreement, Europe’s security is to be put at risk and we do not want to see European territory go back to being a battlefield for other powers as it has been for so long in the past,” she told reporters.
“We don’t want to go back to those kind of tensions, to that kind of situation and we still hope there is a space for saving the agreement and implementing it,” she said.
While US President Donald Trump’s administration has signalled it will withdraw from the treaty, it has not taken steps to put the decision into practice.
The INF treaty, signed by then US president Ronald Reagan and Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev, ended a nuclear build-up in Europe triggered by Moscow’s deployment of SS-20 missiles targeting Western European capitals.
The US and NATO say Russia’s 9M729 missile system, also known by the designation SSC-8, breaches the treaty, which prohibits ground-launched missiles with a range of between 500 and 5,500 kilometers.
Washington says repeated attempts to persuade Russia to come back into compliance since 2013 have been met with silence or obfuscation.
Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin discussed the INF treaty during a brief conversation at World War I centenary events in Paris last week.

40 dead, 60 injured in Kabul blast

Updated 20 min 10 sec ago
Sayed Salahuddin
0

40 dead, 60 injured in Kabul blast

  • Several had gathered to mark a religious event
  • Premilitary reports it was a suicide attack
Updated 20 min 10 sec ago
Sayed Salahuddin
0

KABUL – An explosion at a religious function in Afghanistan's capital killed 40 people on Tuesday, health ministry officials said.
More than 60 others were also wounded in the incident which took place at a massive hotel where several people had gathered to mark the birthday of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), residents said.
The cause for the blast was not immediately known, but two officials familiar with the matter said that they suspected a suicide bomber was behind the attack. Daesh has repeatedly targeted mosques and places of worship of the Shiite community. Tuesday’s attack marks the first time a Sunni religious procession has been targeted in Afghanistan. Hundreds of people had participated in the gathering, with experts saying that the death toll was expected to rise.

