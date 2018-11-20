You are here

  • Home
  • Morocco could be part of joint bid to host 2030 World Cup with Spain and Portugal
﻿

Morocco could be part of joint bid to host 2030 World Cup with Spain and Portugal

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, left, greeted by Moroccan King Mohammed VI. (AP)
Updated 20 November 2018
AFP
0

Morocco could be part of joint bid to host 2030 World Cup with Spain and Portugal

  • Morocco beaten by US, Canada and Mexico bid to host 2026 World Cup.
  • Spanish PM says King Mohammed VI 'welcomed the proposal warmly.'
Updated 20 November 2018
AFP
0

RABAT: Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Monday that he had pitched the idea of a joint bid between his country, Portugal and Morocco to host the 2030 World Cup.
“I made the proposal, firstly to the government then to King Mohammed VI to launch a shared application with Morocco, Portugal and Spain to host the 2030 World Cup,” Sanchez said in Rabat after a meeting with the monarch.
“It will be the first two-continent application, with Europe and Africa, and King Mohammed VI welcomed the proposal warmly.”
Earlier this year the King ordered the Royal Moroccan Football Federation to launch their own World Cup bid but the office of the Moroccan prime minister, Saad Eddine el Othmani, refused to comment on Sanchez’s statement when contacted by AFP.
The north African country has failed five times to bring the tournament to the southern shores of the Mediterranean, with the United States, Canada and Mexico most recently beating them to the 2026 competition.
Uruguay, Argentina and Paraguay have proposed a bid to coordinate the 2030 event, which will mark 100 years since the first tournament.
Greece, Bulgaria, Romania and Serbia are also considering a joint bid, as are the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland.
The official bidding process is set to being in 2020.

Topics: 2030 World Cup Morocco football FIFA

Cricket world body rejects Pakistan compensation claim over India

Updated 20 November 2018
AFP
0

Cricket world body rejects Pakistan compensation claim over India

Updated 20 November 2018
AFP
0

DUBAI: The International Cricket Council has dismissed a compensation claim by Pakistan over India’s refusal to honor an agreement to play bilateral series.
“Following a three-day hearing and having considered detailed oral and written submissions, the Dispute Panel has dismissed the PCB’s claim against the BCCI,” the ICC said in a statement.
The decision cannot be appealed.
The dispute centered on a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) according to which India and Pakistan had agreed to play six bilateral series between 2015-2023, four of which would be hosted by Pakistan.
The PCB had filed a compensation claim of $70 million.
But India refused to play Pakistan citing the Indian government’s objections due to strained relations with Pakistan.
According to the agreement, the six tours would include up to 14 Tests, 30 one-days and 12 Twenty20 internationals.
The MoU was a reward to Pakistan for backing the “Big Three” plan according to which India, Australia and England had the major share of power and revenues of world cricket.
However, that arrangement fell apart and the BCCI refused to accept the MoU as a legal document, dismissing it as a “piece of paper.”
India cut off cricket ties with Pakistan after the 2008 terrorist attacks on Mumbai which left more than 160 people killed.
The two sides have not played a full series since Pakistan’s tour of India in 2007.
Pakistan toured India for a limited-overs series with two Twenty20s and three one-day internationals from December 2012-January 2013 but full ties were not restored.
After negotiations about the proposed tours failed, the PCB filed a notice of dispute with the ICC resolution committee in November last year, claiming the 70 million dollars in compensation.
Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), which has reportedly spent one million dollars fighting the case, described the decision as “disappointing.”
“Following a lengthy dispute resolution process, the announcement of the decision has come as a disappointment,” it said.
“PCB will determine its future course of action in this regard after detailed deliberations and consultations with its stakeholders.”
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) welcomed the decision, saying it had always maintained that the MoU was non-binding and that it “merely expressed an intention to play.”
“The BCCI wholeheartedly welcomes the decision of the Dispute Panel. The BCCI will now move the Dispute Panel to recover its legal cost from the PCB,” it said in a press release.

Topics: Cricket Pakistan v India International Cricket Council (ICC)

Latest updates

Argument at Chicago hospital erupts into deadly shooting
0
Bollywood actress apologises for #MeToo comments
0
Cricket world body rejects Pakistan compensation claim over India
0
40 dead, 60 injured in Kabul blast
0
Danish ex-gangster shot dead after launch of book on quitting crime
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.