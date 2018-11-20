Russia: Moscow and Ankara must take swift decisions on Syria’s Idlib

You are here

MOSCOW: Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu told his Turkish counterpart on Tuesday that Moscow and Ankara needed to take swift decisions to support a demilitarised zone in Syria’s Idlib Province.
Russia earlier this month accused rebels in the insurgent-held region of trying to wreck a Russian-Turkish initiative to create a demilitarized zone there.
Shoigu, speaking to Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar in the Russian Black Sea resort of Sochi, was cited by Russian news agencies as saying that the two countries needed to act to defend their initiative.

Topics: Russia Syria Turkey

Iraq launches air strikes against Daesh in Syria

BAGHDAD: Iraq launched an air strike on an Daesh target inside neighboring Syria on Tuesday, its military said on Monday.
F-16 fighter jets destroyed a building where members of the ultra-hard-line Sunni militant group were storing weapons, killing 10 of them, the Iraqi military said in a statement.
A second air strike destroyed a building housing 30 Daesh fighters, the statement said.

Topics: Iraq Syria Daesh

