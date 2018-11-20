Lebanese designers take over Los Angeles awards show... again

You are here

﻿

Lily Collins wore a gown by Georges Chakra. (AFP)
DUBAI: The red carpet at the annual Governors Awards in Hollywood was awash with Middle Eastern gowns as the likes of Rashida Jones, Michelle Yeoh and Lily Collins chose to wear creations by Lebanese designers — proving that the region’s fashion stars are as popular as ever with the who’s who of the film industry.
British-American actress Collins, who starred in 2017’s “To the Bone,” chose a gown by Georges Chakra, with a sparkling purple skirt and off-the-shoulder black bodice for Sunday night’s event in Los Angeles.

Meanwhile, “Parks and Recreation” actress Jones went for a sunset orange kaftan with a peek-a-boo cut out and silver detailing at the neckline by Reem Acra.

For her part, Yeoh, who starred in blockbuster hit “Crazy Rich Asians,” wore an ice blue, figure-hugging gown by Elie Saab, complete with cutouts on the heavily beaded bodice.

The event honoring the careers of film industry legends Tyson, Levy and composer Lalo Schifrin brought some of Hollywood’s biggest names — Oprah, Tom Hanks, Steven Spielberg, Quincy Jones, Harrison Ford and Clint Eastwood among them — to the Ray Dolby Ballroom in the heart of Hollywood to reminisce, laugh and schmooze without the pressure, as Hanks said, of “being nervous about who is going to win.”
The Governors Awards celebrate the careers of a few entertainment veterans who have not yet won an Academy Award by bestowing them with an honorary Oscar statuette. Recipients are voted on by the board of governors of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.
For the 93-year-old Tyson, it was a half lifetime coming. It had been 45 years since her first and only nomination, for “Sounder” in 1972.
“This is a culmination of all those years of haves and have nots,” Tyson said, noting that she’ll be turning 94 next month.
The private, untelevised dinner gala at the Hollywood & Highland complex has also become an important stop on the campaign trail to the Academy Awards for some of the year’s awards hopefuls, making the event one of the most star-studded of the season. In a spin around the room, The Associated Press saw Nicole Kidman chatting with “First Man” director Damien Chazelle, Disney CEO Bob Iger leaving his seat next to Ford to meet Lady Gaga, “Eighth Grade” director Bo Burnham and “Roma” director Alfonso Cuaron deep in conversation, Hanks and Rita Wilson stopping to greet Melissa McCarthy, John Krasinski and Emily Blunt saying hello to Hilary Swank, the cast of “Black Panther” posing for a photo with Marvel chief Kevin Feige and Lin-Manuel Miranda hanging out with the “Crazy Rich Asians” cast and, later, Jonah Hill.
But all turned their full attention to the stage and the titans being honored when the time came. For while the event may be in its 10th year, and the honorary Oscar itself in its 60th, there was still room for a few firsts. Levy became the first member of the public relations branch of the film academy to win an honorary Oscar, while Kennedy became the first woman to win the prestigious Irving G. Thalberg Memorial award — an honor that she shared with her husband and partner Marshall.

The Six: Black Friday deals

DUBAI: The American shopping bonanza has invaded the Middle East, with several online shopping platforms offering flash sales this week.

Namshi
The homegrown platform, which boasts local and international labels, is offering 40 percent off beauty, grooming and home products, as well as bags and accessories until Nov. 25.

Noon.com
From Nov. 20-24, the e-tailer is offering “Yellow Friday” deals of up to 80 percent off on fashion and home products and up to 50 percent off on laptops among a host of other discounts.

Ounass
High-end e-tailer Ounass is offering up to 80 percent off on a range of designer fashion and accessories from the likes of Prada and Sophia Webster.

The Modist
Luxury platform The Modist, which specializes in modest wear, is offering up to 40 percent off until Nov. 26. Products from new seasons are not included in the sale, however.

Nisnass
The Dubai-based online shopping platform, that features brands like Nike and Vero Moda, is offering 30 percent off on “absolutely everything” until Nov. 20.

Souq.com
The Amazon-owned online shopping platform is offering up to 70 percent off on a range of products — from electronics to homeware — in its “White Friday” sale, set to run from Nov. 20-24.

