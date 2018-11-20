You are here

Saudi cultural attaché in the UK meets Saudi teachers, inaugurates student activities in Scotland

The cultural attache at the Saudi Embassy in London, Dr. Abdulaziz Al-Mugaishi, met Saudi teachers who are currently undergoing a training course at the University of Strathclyde in Glasgow, Scotland. (SPA)
The cultural attache at the Saudi Embassy in London, Dr. Abdulaziz Al-Mugaishi, launched the 38th edition of the activities of the clubs of Saudi students at Strathclyde University in Glasgow, Scotland.
The cultural attache at the Saudi Embassy in London, Dr. Abdulaziz Al-Mugaishi, launched the 38th edition of the activities of the clubs of Saudi students at Strathclyde University in Glasgow, Scotland.
The cultural attache at the Saudi Embassy in London, Dr. Abdulaziz Al-Mugaishi, launched the 38th edition of the activities of the clubs of Saudi students at Strathclyde University in Glasgow, Scotland.
The cultural attache at the Saudi Embassy in London, Dr. Abdulaziz Al-Mugaishi, launched the 38th edition of the activities of the clubs of Saudi students at Strathclyde University in Glasgow, Scotland.
The cultural attache at the Saudi Embassy in London, Dr. Abdulaziz Al-Mugaishi, launched the 38th edition of the activities of the clubs of Saudi students at Strathclyde University in Glasgow, Scotland.
The cultural attache at the Saudi Embassy in London, Dr. Abdulaziz Al-Mugaishi, launched the 38th edition of the activities of the clubs of Saudi students at Strathclyde University in Glasgow, Scotland.
The cultural attache at the Saudi Embassy in London, Dr. Abdulaziz Al-Mugaishi, launched the 38th edition of the activities of the clubs of Saudi students at Strathclyde University in Glasgow, Scotland.
The cultural attache at the Saudi Embassy in London, Dr. Abdulaziz Al-Mugaishi, launched the 38th edition of the activities of the clubs of Saudi students at Strathclyde University in Glasgow, Scotland.
The cultural attache at the Saudi Embassy in London, Dr. Abdulaziz Al-Mugaishi, launched the 38th edition of the activities of the clubs of Saudi students at Strathclyde University in Glasgow, Scotland.
Saudi cultural attaché in the UK meets Saudi teachers, inaugurates student activities in Scotland

JEDDAH: The cultural attache at the Saudi Embassy in London, Dr. Abdulaziz Al-Mugaishi, met Saudi teachers who are currently undergoing a training course as part of the “Experiences” program at the University of Strathclyde in Glasgow, Scotland.
Al-Mugaishi was briefed on the program, prepared according to the plan of the National Center for Vocational and Technical Education at the ministry of education, which includes an intensive course in English, the study of modern theories and educational strategies applied in Scotland, and the application of such theories within classrooms in general educational schools.
Then he launched the 38th edition of the activities of the clubs of Saudi students who were sent to study in Scotland at the Strathclyde University in Glasgow.
The inauguration ceremony was attended by a number of Saudi students studying in different universities and institutes throughout Scotland.
In his address, Dr. Al-Mugaishi stressed the importance of scholarships in “advancing the Kingdom and its children, as well as the academic and professional careers of students, and the importance of imparting the acquired knowledge, science and expertise to the homeland in order to contribute effectively to the Kingdom’s march of progress and development.”
The cultural attaché bureau continuously communicates with scholarship students to provide them with all the required support so that they achieve their coveted goals, and return to their homeland equipped with the latest science, knowledge and technology expertise to further contribute to Saudi Arabia’s progress and prosperity.
The ceremony featured a poem recitation and a movie highlighting the activities of the students in various Scottish universities, in addition to a short movie under the theme “We are King Salman’s men.”
After that, the cultural attaché launched the Dundee Club on its website, enabling it to independently serve all students in various Scottish universities and institutes.
Towards the end of the ceremony, the cultural attaché held a question and answer session with the Saudi students.

President Trump vows to remain steadfast partner of Saudi Arabia

Updated 14 min 40 sec ago
Arab News
0

President Trump vows to remain steadfast partner of Saudi Arabia

  • Saudi Arabia is a great ally in our fight against Iran, terrorism, he says.
  • Saudi Arabia has worked closely with us in keeping oil prices at reasonable levels, says Trump.
Updated 14 min 40 sec ago
Arab News
0

JEDDAH: US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday the United States intends to remain a "steadfast partner" of Saudi Arabia.

In a statement issued by the White House, Trump said he would not cancel multibillion-dollar military contracts with Riyadh. "If we foolishly cancel these contracts, Russia and China would be the enormous beneficiaries," he said.

Trump said US intelligence agencies were still studying the evidence of how Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi was murdered inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on Oct. 2, and who planned it.

"The crime against Jamal Khashoggi was a terrible one, and one that our country does not condone," he said. "Indeed, we have taken strong action against those already known to have participated in the murder. After great independent research, we now know many details of this horrible crime. We have already sanctioned 17 Saudis known to have been involved in the murder of Mr. Khashoggi, and the disposal of his body."

Trump said: "King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman vigorously deny any knowledge of the planning or execution of the murder of Mr. Khashoggi. Our intelligence agencies continue to assess all information.

"We may never know all of the facts surrounding the murder of Mr. Jamal Khashoggi. In any case, our relationship is with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. They have been a great ally in our very important fight against Iran. The United States intends to remain a steadfast partner of Saudi Arabia to ensure the interests of our country, Israel and all other partners in the region. It is our paramount goal to fully eliminate the threat of terrorism throughout the world!"

Terming the world as "a very dangerous place," Trump blasted Iran for its malign activity in the region.

"Iran ... is responsible for a bloody proxy war against Saudi Arabia in Yemen, trying to destabilize Iraq’s fragile attempt at democracy, supporting the terror group Hezbollah in Lebanon, propping up dictator Bashar Assad in Syria (who has killed millions of his own citizens), and much more. Likewise, the Iranians have killed many Americans and other innocent people throughout the Middle East. Iran states openly, and with great force, 'Death to America!' and 'Death to Israel!' Iran is considered 'the world’s leading sponsor of terror'.”

He said: "Saudi Arabia would gladly withdraw from Yemen if the Iranians would agree to leave. They would immediately provide desperately needed humanitarian assistance. Additionally, Saudi Arabia has agreed to spend billions of dollars in leading the fight against Radical Islamic Terrorism."

Recalling his trip to Saudi Arabia last year, Trump said: "The Kingdom agreed to spend and invest $450 billion in the United States. This is a record amount of money. It will create hundreds of thousands of jobs, tremendous economic development, and much additional wealth for the United States. Of the $450 billion, $110 billion will be spent on the purchase of military equipment from Boeing, Lockheed Martin, Raytheon and many other great US defense contractors. If we foolishly cancel these contracts, Russia and China would be the enormous beneficiaries – and very happy to acquire all of this newfound business. It would be a wonderful gift to them directly from the United States!"

Trump said Congress was "free" to "go in a different direction."

"I understand there are members of Congress who, for political or other reasons, would like to go in a different direction — and they are free to do so. I will consider whatever ideas are presented to me, but only if they are consistent with the absolute security and safety of America. After the United States, Saudi Arabia is the largest oil producing nation in the world. They have worked closely with us and have been very responsive to my requests to keeping oil prices at reasonable levels — so important for the world. As President of the United States I intend to ensure that, in a very dangerous world, America is pursuing its national interests and vigorously contesting countries that wish to do us harm. Very simply it is called America First!"

