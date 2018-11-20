Saudi cultural attaché in the UK meets Saudi teachers, inaugurates student activities in Scotland

JEDDAH: The cultural attache at the Saudi Embassy in London, Dr. Abdulaziz Al-Mugaishi, met Saudi teachers who are currently undergoing a training course as part of the “Experiences” program at the University of Strathclyde in Glasgow, Scotland.
Al-Mugaishi was briefed on the program, prepared according to the plan of the National Center for Vocational and Technical Education at the ministry of education, which includes an intensive course in English, the study of modern theories and educational strategies applied in Scotland, and the application of such theories within classrooms in general educational schools.
Then he launched the 38th edition of the activities of the clubs of Saudi students who were sent to study in Scotland at the Strathclyde University in Glasgow.
The inauguration ceremony was attended by a number of Saudi students studying in different universities and institutes throughout Scotland.
In his address, Dr. Al-Mugaishi stressed the importance of scholarships in “advancing the Kingdom and its children, as well as the academic and professional careers of students, and the importance of imparting the acquired knowledge, science and expertise to the homeland in order to contribute effectively to the Kingdom’s march of progress and development.”
The cultural attaché bureau continuously communicates with scholarship students to provide them with all the required support so that they achieve their coveted goals, and return to their homeland equipped with the latest science, knowledge and technology expertise to further contribute to Saudi Arabia’s progress and prosperity.
The ceremony featured a poem recitation and a movie highlighting the activities of the students in various Scottish universities, in addition to a short movie under the theme “We are King Salman’s men.”
After that, the cultural attaché launched the Dundee Club on its website, enabling it to independently serve all students in various Scottish universities and institutes.
Towards the end of the ceremony, the cultural attaché held a question and answer session with the Saudi students.
Saudi cultural attaché in the UK meets Saudi teachers, inaugurates student activities in Scotland
