Ecotourism project protects wildlife, promotes jobs in Saudi Arabia

Wadi Al Disah is located in the north-west of Prince Mohammed bin Salman Natural Reserve and southwest of Tabuk. (Supplied)
Updated 20 November 2018
Arab News
  • The Wadi Al-Disah Development Project will promote economic diversification and create investment opportunities for the private sector
JEDDAH: A major sustainable tourism project that will promote jobs while protecting the local environment and wildlife has been launched by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) in the Prince Mohammed bin Salman Natural Reserve in the Kingdom’s northwest.
The PIF on Tuesday announced the launch of the Wadi Al-Disah Development Project, which is expected to become one of the Kingdom’s most environmentally diverse tourist attractions thanks to the site’s moderate climate, distinctive mountainous terrain and flowing springs.
The fund will establish a company to develop the project in accordance with international best practices regarding environmental conservation and sustainable development.
The new company will contribute to the creation of sustainable tourism and related job opportunities, supporting the Kingdom’s economic diversification and unlocking new assets in Saudi Arabia.
The announcement of the project follows the launch of the Amaala luxury tourism development in September, which will be the focal point of the tourism ecosystem within the Prince Mohammed bin Salman Natural Reserve.
The location, between NEOM, the Red Sea Development Project, Amaala and Al-Ula projects, will ensure a diverse and unique tourism offering, and offer a compelling investment opportunity for the private sector.
Wadi Al-Disah is situated in the northwest section of the Prince Mohammed bin Salman Natural Reserve, southwest of Tabuk.
The word “Al-Disah” means a valley of palm trees. The surrounding mountains and rock formations are expected to be popular with climbers of all levels. Other attractions include archaeological sites such as facades of Nabataean tombs, and the remains of walls containing Nabataean and Arabic writings in Kufic script.
The Wadi Al-Disah Development Project will promote economic diversification and create investment opportunities for the private sector.
The project aims to contribute to the development of the tourism sector in the Kingdom, preserve cultural and environmental heritage, and achieve sustainability in line with Vision 2030.

