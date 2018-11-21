You are here

  • Home
  • Thunderstorms and rains expected across Saudi Arabia starting Thursday
﻿

Thunderstorms and rains expected across Saudi Arabia starting Thursday

Moderate to heavy rains are also expected in the eastern region starting on Thursday. (SPA)
Updated 21 November 2018
Arab News
0

Thunderstorms and rains expected across Saudi Arabia starting Thursday

  • Moderate to heavy thunderstorms and rains, accompanied by dust-lifting winds are expected over several regions in the Kingdom
Updated 21 November 2018
Arab News
0

JEDDAH: The Saudi Meteorology Department has forecast moderate to heavy thunderstorms and rains, accompanied by dust-lifting winds over several regions in the Kingdom from Thursday to Monday.

The report said the bad weather will begin on Thursday in the areas of Afif, Al-Dawami, and the surrounding region. The weather will start on Friday in Riyadh, Al-Kharj, and other nearby areas.

The rains will be extremely heavy on Sunday and Monday.

Moderate to heavy rains are also expected in the eastern region starting on Thursday.

The forecast is expected from next Friday on Dammam Dhahran, Jubail, Ihsaa, Khobar, and others nearby areas. It is expected to be extremely heavy on Sunday and Monday.

From Thursday to Sunday, moderate to heavy rainfall is expected on the Qassim region, including Onaiza, Buraidah, Al-Russ, Bakairiya as well as nearby governorates and centers, with heavy rains predicted for Friday and Saturday.

Meanwhile, the media center of the General Directorate of Civil Defense explained that its command had rescued a total of 2,157 people since last Wednesday up to Tuesday morning due to the rains that hit these areas.

Topics: Saudi Arabia weather

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Heavy rain effects provinces across Saudi Arabia as weather warnings remain in place

Major boost for Al-Jouf as Saudi king set to announce new city

King Salman arrived in Al-Jouf on Tuesday. (SPA)
Updated 21 November 2018
Arab News
0

Major boost for Al-Jouf as Saudi king set to announce new city

  • The king will launch Waad Al-Shamaal, a new city aimed at boosting the country’s mining infrastructure
Updated 21 November 2018
Arab News
0

JEDDAH: Projects worth several billion riyals are to be unveiled by Saudi Arabia’s king this week as he continues his tour of the country’s regions.
King Salman arrived in the province of Al-Jouf on Tuesday night where he will announce the construction of a new city, bolstering the local economy and creating thousands of jobs in Saudi Arabia’s most northern region.
On Thursday, the king will launch Waad Al-Shamaal, a new city aimed at boosting the country’s mining infrastructure, the Saudi Press Agency reported. 
He will lay the foundation stone for the first phase of the SR85 billion ($22 billion) city in Toriaf province — worth SR55 billion —  and is also set to inaugurate the projects and facilities of the second phase — worth SR30 billion.
In the past two months the king has visited a number of major cities, announcing projects and initiatives to develop the Kingdom inline with Vision 2030 — a broad strategic plan to diversify the economy and end dependence on oil revenues.
Before arriving in Al-Jouf, King Salman visited Tabuk, where several projects worth more than SR11 billion were launched.
He also met the team heading Amaala, the ultra-luxurious tourist destination that was unveiled in September and dubbed the “Riviera of the Middle East,” and was briefed on plans for the new attraction.
King Salman praised Amaala’s objectives to contribute to promoting economic diversification, creating investment opportunities for the private sector, and developing the tourism sector in Saudi Arabia while preserving the cultural and environmental heritage.
Meanwhile, the Kingdom’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) announced yet another major project in western Saudi Arabia.
Wadi Al-Disah Development Project, which is expected to become one of the Kingdom’s most environmentally diverse tourist attractions, adds to a number of already launched ventures on western coastal regions.
PIF will establish a company to develop Wadi Al-Disah in accordance with international best practices regarding environmental conservation and sustainable development.
In addition to this week’s tour, the king has so far visited Madinah, Qassim and Hail.

Topics: Al-Jouf

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
‘Day for giving’: Saudi king sets stage for $3bn projects in Tabuk
0
Saudi Arabia
King Salman inaugurates SR7bn projects in Saudi Arabia’s Hail region

Latest updates

El Chapo trial witness: Ex-Mexico security chief was bribed
0
Japan prosecutors weigh bringing case against Nissan after Ghosn arrest -Asahi
0
Study finds robust polar bear population in sea near Alaska
0
US issues health alert on romaine lettuce
0
Bangladesh frees photographer facing charges of propaganda
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.