DUBAI: The local subsidiary of Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, MHPS Saudi Arabia, says that Saudi youth will take more local leadership and take control of the business in the next three to five years.
Following the initiative of Vision 2030 to develop Saudi youth in the professional sector, the company said it was training and preparing young Saudi employees who could eventually take over MHPS operations in the Kingdom.
“The cornerstone of this is developing some of the youth that we have into much larger roles of leadership and decision-making on the day-to-day running of the business,” Khalid Salem, deputy general manager at the Dubai branch of MHPS, told Arab News.
Saudi Arabia in recent years has rolled out strategies to diversify its economy to sustain growth and development. In 2016, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman publicized plans to achieve economic diversification through Vision 2030.
During King Salman’s opening speech on Monday at the Shoura Council, he applauded Vision 2030 and its plan to cut unemployment.
“You are aware of the efforts of the state to create job opportunities and we directed the crown prince, the president of the Economic Development Affairs Council, to concentrate and develop the human capabilities and prepare the new generation for future jobs.”
MHPS sees Saudi youth taking up the challenge of leadership
MHPS sees Saudi youth taking up the challenge of leadership
- MHPS Saudi Arabia said it was training and preparing young Saudi employees who could eventually take over operations in the Kingdom
- MHPS’ Khalid Salem: We will develop some of the youth that we have into much larger roles of leadership and decision-making on the day-to-day running of the business
DUBAI: The local subsidiary of Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, MHPS Saudi Arabia, says that Saudi youth will take more local leadership and take control of the business in the next three to five years.