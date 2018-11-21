You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Shoura Council urges promotion of culture of productivity in families
﻿

Saudi Shoura Council urges promotion of culture of productivity in families

The Shoura Council holds its first ordinary session in Riyadh on Tuesday. (SPA)
Updated 21 November 2018
Arab News
0

Saudi Shoura Council urges promotion of culture of productivity in families

  • The council encouraged the Family Affairs Council to build partnerships with the nonprofit sector to implement its initiatives
Updated 21 November 2018
Arab News
0

The Shoura Council called upon the Family Affairs Council on Tuesday to build and promote the family’s culture of productivity and self-reliance as one of its strategic pillars, and accord top priority to preparing a draft strategy for the family in coordination with the relevant authorities.

The council adopted this resolution during its first ordinary session of the third year of the seventh session, held under the chairmanship of Shoura Council Speaker Sheikh Abdullah bin Mohammed Al-Sheikh.

The council encouraged the Family Affairs Council to build partnerships with the nonprofit sector to implement its initiatives, and formulate a scientific description of the characteristics to be instilled in the Saudi family and the enabling supportive environment. 

Assistant Speaker of Shoura Council Yahya Al-Samaan said the council has asked the Public Education Evaluation Commission to focus on leveraging national expertise and to reduce reliance on foreign expertise.

Al-Samaan pointed out that the council made its decision after listening to the views of the members of the Education and Scientific Research Committee on the report submitted by the Public Education Evaluation Commission for the current fiscal year.

On Monday, King Salman inaugurated the third year of the Shoura Council’s seventh session in which he highlighted the Kingdom’s priorities for the coming year and defined the contours of its domestic and foreign policies.

The king pledged to continue the Kingdom’s fight against extremism and all forms of terrorism. He also vowed to support the system of social services and sustainable growth for citizens. 

The speech focused on issues such as the war in Yemen, the Palestinian issue, stability in the oil market, countering Iranian interference in the region and job creation for Saudis.  “The Kingdom will maintain its effort to resolve regional crises,” the king said.

Al-Sheikh noted the council’s pride in the wise leadership’s efforts to unify Arab ranks and promote Islamic solidarity to achieve security and peace in the region and in the world.

 

 

Topics: Saudi Shoura Council

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Shoura chairman thanks King Salman, crown prince for economic programs
0
Saudi Arabia
King Salman calls for political solution in Yemen during Shoura Council speech

Major boost for Al-Jouf as Saudi king set to announce new city

King Salman arrived in Al-Jouf on Tuesday. (SPA)
Updated 21 November 2018
Arab News
0

Major boost for Al-Jouf as Saudi king set to announce new city

  • The king will launch Waad Al-Shamaal, a new city aimed at boosting the country’s mining infrastructure
Updated 21 November 2018
Arab News
0

JEDDAH: Projects worth several billion riyals are to be unveiled by Saudi Arabia’s king this week as he continues his tour of the country’s regions.
King Salman arrived in the province of Al-Jouf on Tuesday night where he will announce the construction of a new city, bolstering the local economy and creating thousands of jobs in Saudi Arabia’s most northern region.
On Thursday, the king will launch Waad Al-Shamaal, a new city aimed at boosting the country’s mining infrastructure, the Saudi Press Agency reported. 
He will lay the foundation stone for the first phase of the SR85 billion ($22 billion) city in Toriaf province — worth SR55 billion —  and is also set to inaugurate the projects and facilities of the second phase — worth SR30 billion.
In the past two months the king has visited a number of major cities, announcing projects and initiatives to develop the Kingdom inline with Vision 2030 — a broad strategic plan to diversify the economy and end dependence on oil revenues.
Before arriving in Al-Jouf, King Salman visited Tabuk, where several projects worth more than SR11 billion were launched.
He also met the team heading Amaala, the ultra-luxurious tourist destination that was unveiled in September and dubbed the “Riviera of the Middle East,” and was briefed on plans for the new attraction.
King Salman praised Amaala’s objectives to contribute to promoting economic diversification, creating investment opportunities for the private sector, and developing the tourism sector in Saudi Arabia while preserving the cultural and environmental heritage.
Meanwhile, the Kingdom’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) announced yet another major project in western Saudi Arabia.
Wadi Al-Disah Development Project, which is expected to become one of the Kingdom’s most environmentally diverse tourist attractions, adds to a number of already launched ventures on western coastal regions.
PIF will establish a company to develop Wadi Al-Disah in accordance with international best practices regarding environmental conservation and sustainable development.
In addition to this week’s tour, the king has so far visited Madinah, Qassim and Hail.

Topics: Al-Jouf

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
‘Day for giving’: Saudi king sets stage for $3bn projects in Tabuk
0
Saudi Arabia
King Salman inaugurates SR7bn projects in Saudi Arabia’s Hail region

Latest updates

Russia’s Rostec doing brisk arms trades despite sanctions
0
After years of silence, music fills streets of Iraq’s Mosul
0
El Chapo trial witness: Ex-Mexico security chief was bribed
0
Japan prosecutors weigh bringing case against Nissan after Ghosn arrest -Asahi
0
Study finds robust polar bear population in sea near Alaska
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.