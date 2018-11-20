Snoop Dogg gets Hollywood Walk of Fame star

You are here

﻿

Snoop Dogg received a star on the Walk of Fame. (AFP)
LOS ANGELES: California rapper Snoop Dogg received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday, and celebrated by giving himself a big thank you.

The musician and star of an unlikely television pairing with lifestyle guru Martha Stewart — “Martha and Snoop’s Potluck Dinner” — was awarded the honor on the 25th anniversary of his debut album “Doggystyle.”

“I want to thank me for believing in me, I want to thank me for doing all this hard work, I want to thank me for having no days off, I want to thank me for never quitting, I want to thank me for always being a giver, and trying to give more than I receive, I want to thank me for doing more right than wrong, I want to thank me for being me at all times,” the “Drop It Like It’s Hot” singer said at the ceremony.

Snoop, 47, took his early success as a rapper into work as a film and television actor in shows like “Starsky & Hutch” and “Training Day.” 

He has also survived several brushes with the law over drugs and guns possession and last month published his first cookbook, “From Crook to Cook.”

A still from ‘The Reports on Sarah and Saleem.’
TOKYO: Countless movies have tackled extramarital affairs, but Palestinian auteur Muayad Alayan gives the theme a new twist to his second feature outing, “The Reports on Sarah and Saleem.”

Screened at the recent 31st Tokyo International Film Festival, the movie is a heartrending account of the humiliation and harassment an Israeli woman and a Palestinian man face when they are caught having an adulterous relationship. Not by their families, but by intelligence officers, underlining how political rivalries have begun to slip between the sheets. What seems utterly cruel is the kind of punishment the man has to undergo by authorities.

Written by Alayan’s brother, Rami, the first scenes in the film show Sarah (Sivane Kretchner) and Saleem (Adeeb Safadi) in the throes of their love affair. While she is married to an Israeli intelligence officer and runs a cafe, he is a struggling Palestinian delivery boy with a pregnant wife. Sarah and Saleem are complete opposites — geographically and religiously — but meet at night.

During the day, they lead pretty unexciting lives. She has a moody husband in David (Ishai Golan), and he has a sweet wife, Bisa (Miasa Abd Elhadi), who dotes on her husband. Things carry on until Saleem, in an act of sheer bravado, takes Sarah on a trip to Bethlehem.

Alayan gets the best out of his actors and while Kretchner and Safadi are entirely believable as their characters, it is Elhadi who scores top marks as the patient wife whose spirited life slips into darkness when she finds out about her husband’s affair. She conveys her anguish with a touch of brilliance.

Cinematographer Sebastian Bock uses a handheld camera, which provides the right degree of intimacy and lights up his sets imaginatively to convey the contrast between East and West Jerusalem. What feels like a bit of a drag, however, is the legal process that plays out later in the movie, although it does not harm the film as a whole.

