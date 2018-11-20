Snoop Dogg gets Hollywood Walk of Fame star

LOS ANGELES: California rapper Snoop Dogg received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday, and celebrated by giving himself a big thank you.

The musician and star of an unlikely television pairing with lifestyle guru Martha Stewart — “Martha and Snoop’s Potluck Dinner” — was awarded the honor on the 25th anniversary of his debut album “Doggystyle.”

“I want to thank me for believing in me, I want to thank me for doing all this hard work, I want to thank me for having no days off, I want to thank me for never quitting, I want to thank me for always being a giver, and trying to give more than I receive, I want to thank me for doing more right than wrong, I want to thank me for being me at all times,” the “Drop It Like It’s Hot” singer said at the ceremony.

Snoop, 47, took his early success as a rapper into work as a film and television actor in shows like “Starsky & Hutch” and “Training Day.”

He has also survived several brushes with the law over drugs and guns possession and last month published his first cookbook, “From Crook to Cook.”