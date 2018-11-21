You are here

Israel steps up boycott fight after Airbnb settlement ban

A road sign points towards an airbnb apartment, located in the Esh Kodesh outpost, near the Jewish settlement of Shilo and the Palestinian village of Qusra in the occupied West Bank. (AFP)
  • Israel will encourage hosts in settlements to sue the company to make it ‘pay’ for its decision
  • Airbnb’s decision on Monday sparked outrage among Israeli officials and settler leaders
KFAR ADUMIM, West Bank: Israel is threatening vacation rental company Airbnb with high taxes and legal repercussions over its decision to remove listings from Jewish West Bank settlements.
The threats step up Israel’s fight against a global movement advocating for boycotts over the country’s treatment of the Palestinians.
Israeli Tourism Minister Yariv Levin said Tuesday that Israel will seek to impose “very high taxes” on the company in order to restrict its operations in the country. He also says Israel will encourage hosts in settlements to sue the company to make it “pay” for its decision.
Airbnb’s decision on Monday sparked outrage among Israeli officials and settler leaders, but was welcomed by Palestinian officials and human rights groups that had long pressured the company to end its contentious West Bank settlement listings.

UAE court sentences British student to life for spying

UAE court sentences British student to life for spying

  • ‘We can confirm that he was sentenced to life in prison’
  • Matthew Hedges was researching the UAE’s foreign and internal security policies when he was detained at Dubai airport
DUBAI: A United Arab Emirates court sentenced British student Matthew Hedges to life in jail on Wednesday after convicting him of spying, a family spokesperson said.
“We can confirm that he was sentenced to life in prison,” the spokesperson said.
“The hearing lasted less than five minutes, and his lawyer was not present.”

British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt said he was “deeply shocked and disappointed” after a United Arab Emirates court on Wednesday sentenced British student Matthew Hedges to life in jail after convicting him of spying.

“I am deeply shocked and disappointed,” he said. “Today’s verdict is not what we expect from a friend and trusted partner of the United Kingdom and runs contrary to earlier assurances.”

Hedges, a 31-year-old PhD student, was researching the UAE’s foreign and internal security policies after the Arab Spring revolutions of 2011 when he was detained at Dubai airport on May 5.

