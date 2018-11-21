Israel steps up boycott fight after Airbnb settlement ban

UAE court sentences British student to life for spying

DUBAI: A United Arab Emirates court sentenced British student Matthew Hedges to life in jail on Wednesday after convicting him of spying, a family spokesperson said.

“We can confirm that he was sentenced to life in prison,” the spokesperson said.

“The hearing lasted less than five minutes, and his lawyer was not present.”

British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt said he was “deeply shocked and disappointed” after a United Arab Emirates court on Wednesday sentenced British student Matthew Hedges to life in jail after convicting him of spying.

“I am deeply shocked and disappointed,” he said. “Today’s verdict is not what we expect from a friend and trusted partner of the United Kingdom and runs contrary to earlier assurances.”

Hedges, a 31-year-old PhD student, was researching the UAE’s foreign and internal security policies after the Arab Spring revolutions of 2011 when he was detained at Dubai airport on May 5.