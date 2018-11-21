You are here

  • Home
  • US carrier in Hong Kong after B-52 bombers fly over South China Sea
﻿

US carrier in Hong Kong after B-52 bombers fly over South China Sea

An F/A-18 Super Hornet fighter jet lands on the deck of the US Navy USS Ronald Reagan in the South China Sea on Tuesday, November 20. (AP)
Updated 21 November 2018
AP
0

US carrier in Hong Kong after B-52 bombers fly over South China Sea

  • The arrival of the USS Ronald Reagan and its battle group comes after China rejected a similar request by another US Navy ship
Updated 21 November 2018
AP
0

HONG KONG: A US aircraft carrier docked in Hong Kong on Wednesday, days after a pair of American B-52 bombers flew over the disputed South China Sea.
The arrival of the USS Ronald Reagan and its battle group in the Asian financial hub comes after China rejected a similar request by another US Navy ship amid a spike in tensions between the countries’ militaries.
China has demanded the US cease military activity of all kind near its South China Sea island claims that it has been rapidly fortifying.
In late September, a Chinese destroyer came close to the USS Decatur in the South China Sea in what the US Navy called an “unsafe and unprofessional maneuver.”
The Navy said in a statement that interactions were planned with Hong Kong citizens through sports, community relations projects and tours of the Reagan. More than 4,400 men and women are usually aboard the carrier.
“The abundant growth and prosperity that surrounds us in Hong Kong is what the United States Seventh Fleet seeks to preserve for all nations in this important region,” Rear Adm. Karl O. Thomas, commander Carrier Strike Group 5, said in the statement.
Meanwhile, US Pacific Air Forces said two B-52 bombers flew over the South China Sea on Monday, calling it a “routine training mission.”
The B-52H Stratofortress bombers departed Andersen Air Force Base in Guam as part of the US Indo-Pacific Command’s Continuous Bomber Presence operations that began in 2004, Pacific Air Forces said in a statement Wednesday.
“This recent mission is consistent with international law and United States’ long-standing commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific,” the statement said.

Related

0
World
Several hurt in MH-60 Seahawk crash on US carrier Ronald Reagan
0
World
US Navy plane crashes in Philippine Sea with 11 crew and passengers

ASEAN may be forced to choose between US, China: Cambodia PM’s son

Updated 21 November 2018
AFP
0

ASEAN may be forced to choose between US, China: Cambodia PM’s son

  • Cambodia has become an unlikely staging ground for geopolitical influence in Asia
  • The economic ripples of the trade spat between China and the US could destabilize global supply chain links in Southeast Asia
Updated 21 November 2018
AFP
0

BANGKOK: Southeast Asian nations may soon have to “choose sides” between the US and China in their ongoing trade war, the political heir to Cambodia’s strongman ruler Hun Sen warned Wednesday in rare public comments.
Impoverished Cambodia has become an unlikely staging ground for geopolitical influence in Asia.
In recent years it has turned into a key China ally, heading off criticism of the superpower over its claims to disputed seas in exchange for billions of dollars in investment and loans.
While China has cozied up to Cambodia, the United States and the European Union have admonished Hun Sen, the nation’s ruler for 33 years, for his increasingly authoritarian rule.
In a rare speech outside of his country, his son, Hun Many warned the US-China trade spat may create lasting divisions in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).
“Perhaps one day ASEAN would have to choose between US or China,” Hun Many said in Bangkok.
“How would we see the trade war spill or expanded in other areas? Surely it will pressure individual members of ASEAN or ASEAN as a whole to choose sides.”
The economic ripples of the trade spat between China and the US could destabilize global supply chain links in Southeast Asia, while a slump in Chinese spending would impact its trading partners.
Cambodia’s strongman Hun Sen has welcomed Chinese investment to pump-prime his country’s economy.
At the same time, he has accused the US of trying to foment revolution in Cambodia by supporting his critics.
Both the US and EU decried the July elections, which were held without a credible opposition and gave Hun Sen another term in power.
When asked which of the superpowers Cambodia would side with, the Australian-educated Hun Many demurred.
“At the end of the day, it depends on those who are involved to take a more responsible approach for their decisions that affects the entire world,” he said.
Earlier this week, Hun Sen swatted away concerns that Beijing will construct a naval base off the southwest coast of Cambodia, which would provide ready access to the disputed South China Sea.
Beijing claims most of the flashpoint area, infuriating the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia and Taiwan who all have competing claims to its islands and potentially resource-rich waters.
Hun Many, who described himself as a “proud son,” is widely believed to be in the running to one day replace his father.
His elder brother, Manit, is the head of a military intelligence unit while Manet, the oldest, was promoted in September to the chief of joint staff of the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces as well as the commander of the infantry army headquarters.
But Many brushed aside the notion.
“It is way too soon to say that I am in the next generation of leaders,” he said.

Topics: ASEAN US China

Related

0
World
China wants military drills with ASEAN in disputed sea, excluding US
0
World
Philippines says ASEAN concerned about recent events in S China Sea

Latest updates

Syria’s Druze minority: walking a war-time tightrope
0
UAE court sentences British student to life for spying
0
A starry night at the 40th Cairo Film Festival
0
Saudi Arabia gears up for live music festival during E-Prix race
0
OECD warns of global economic slowdown
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.