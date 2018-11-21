You are here

  • Home
  • Iraqi town fearful as battle against Daesh rages next door
﻿

Iraqi town fearful as battle against Daesh rages next door

Iraqi troops and Shiite militiamen outside Qaim keep watch over a giant earth barricade topped with barbed wire. (AP)
Updated 21 November 2018
AP
0

Iraqi town fearful as battle against Daesh rages next door

  • The battle on the doorstep means life in Qaim is still on hold, with residents waiting for their town to be rebuilt
  • On the other side of Qaim, the fight is still raging to capture one of the militants’ last enclaves
Updated 21 November 2018
AP
0

QAIM, Iraq: More than a year after the Iraqi town of Qaim was freed from the Daesh group, booms from airstrikes still echo and columns of smoke rise beyond the berms and concrete walls marking the border with Syria. There, on the other side, the fight is raging to capture one of the militants’ last enclaves.
Iraqi troops and Shiite militiamen outside Qaim keep watch over a giant earth barricade topped with barbed wire that runs along the long desert border. Iraqi artillery and US-led coalition warplanes bombard Daesh positions inside Syria, while Iraqi militiamen along with allied Iranian troops cross the border to back Syrian troops.
The battle on the doorstep means life in Qaim is still on hold, with residents waiting for their town to be rebuilt.

Topics: Iraq Daesh Syria

Related

0
Middle-East
Iraq launches air strikes against Daesh in Syria
0
Middle-East
Syrian government troops take southern district from Daesh

Israeli minister says Trump peace plan a ‘waste of time’

Updated 48 min 54 sec ago
AFP
0

Israeli minister says Trump peace plan a ‘waste of time’

  • “I think that the gap between the Israelis and Palestinians is much too big to be bridged”
  • “I think personally it’s a waste of time”
Updated 48 min 54 sec ago
AFP
0

JERUSALEM: A senior Israeli minister said Wednesday that US President Donald Trump’s long-awaited plan for peace with the Palestinians was “a waste of time.”
“I think that the gap between the Israelis and Palestinians is much too big to be bridged,” Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked said at a conference organized by the Jerusalem Post newspaper.
“I think personally it’s a waste of time,” she said when asked what she thought about the peace initiative Trump is expected to unveil in the weeks or months ahead.
Shaked is part of the far-right Jewish Home party, a key member of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition.
She and other members of her party openly oppose a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
The Palestinians have already vowed to block Trump’s peace plan and severed ties with his administration after his December decision to move the US embassy in Israel to Jerusalem and declare the city Israel’s capital.
The Palestinians also see the city as the capital of their future state and international consensus has been that Jerusalem’s status must be negotiated between the two sides.
Trump has also cut some $500 million in aid to the Palestinians, who accuse the White House of seeking to blackmail them into accepting a plan they view as blatantly biased in favor of Israel.
Trump aide Jason Greenblatt said recently in an interview with the Times of Israel news site that the plan would “be heavily focused on Israeli security needs” while remaining “fair to the Palestinians.”
While expressing her pessimism on the chances for making peace with the Palestinians for now, Shaked however said she would keep an open mind on the US plan.
“Although I want peace like anyone else, I’m just more realistic, and I know that in the current future it is impossible,” she said, speaking in English.
“But let’s wait and see what they (the US) will offer.”

Topics: Israel Palestine

Related

0
Middle-East
Israel steps up boycott fight after Airbnb settlement ban
0
World
Israel joins US, others in rejecting UN migration pact

Latest updates

Bollywood’s Amitabh Bachchan becomes farmers’ star after clearing loans
0
Israeli minister says Trump peace plan a ‘waste of time’
0
Blocks found in Egypt bear name of famed pharaoh’s builder
0
Syria’s Druze minority: walking a war-time tightrope
0
UAE court sentences British student to life for spying
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.