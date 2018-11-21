You are here

Fishermen from Yemen’s West Coast appeal for protection from Iranian ship ‘Safiz’

A statement by the fishermen union in Taiz called for action to remove suspicious vessels in the west coast. (File/AFP)
Updated 21 November 2018
 ARAB NEWS
DUBAI: Fishermen of the west coast of Yemen have appealed for protection against supposed threats from the Iranian ship “Safiz” in the Red Sea, Yemeni media reported on Tuesday.

A statement by the fishermen union in Taiz called for action to remove suspicious vessels in the west coast, which they said were being used by Iran and Houthi militia.

The fishermen particularly claimed that the Iranian ship ‘Safiz’ was carrying listening devices and radars to coordinate with the Houthis, as well as harassing and threatening the lives of fishermen.

The union also appealed to the internationally recognized government of Yemen and the Saudi-led coalition to protect fishermen operating on the west coast, and to ensure that their lives were not endangered by the presence of the Iranian ship, which they claimed was causing great harm and damage to their sole source of income.

The fishermen’s union likewise called on the international community to protect the international waters from Iranian presence and appealed to the United Nations to investigate why the Iranian ship ‘Safiz’ was in the Red Sea.

 
Topics: Yemen Iran Houthis

Israeli minister says Trump peace plan a ‘waste of time’

Updated 53 min 8 sec ago
AFP
Israeli minister says Trump peace plan a ‘waste of time’

  • “I think that the gap between the Israelis and Palestinians is much too big to be bridged”
  • “I think personally it’s a waste of time”
Updated 53 min 8 sec ago
AFP
JERUSALEM: A senior Israeli minister said Wednesday that US President Donald Trump’s long-awaited plan for peace with the Palestinians was “a waste of time.”
“I think that the gap between the Israelis and Palestinians is much too big to be bridged,” Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked said at a conference organized by the Jerusalem Post newspaper.
“I think personally it’s a waste of time,” she said when asked what she thought about the peace initiative Trump is expected to unveil in the weeks or months ahead.
Shaked is part of the far-right Jewish Home party, a key member of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition.
She and other members of her party openly oppose a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
The Palestinians have already vowed to block Trump’s peace plan and severed ties with his administration after his December decision to move the US embassy in Israel to Jerusalem and declare the city Israel’s capital.
The Palestinians also see the city as the capital of their future state and international consensus has been that Jerusalem’s status must be negotiated between the two sides.
Trump has also cut some $500 million in aid to the Palestinians, who accuse the White House of seeking to blackmail them into accepting a plan they view as blatantly biased in favor of Israel.
Trump aide Jason Greenblatt said recently in an interview with the Times of Israel news site that the plan would “be heavily focused on Israeli security needs” while remaining “fair to the Palestinians.”
While expressing her pessimism on the chances for making peace with the Palestinians for now, Shaked however said she would keep an open mind on the US plan.
“Although I want peace like anyone else, I’m just more realistic, and I know that in the current future it is impossible,” she said, speaking in English.
“But let’s wait and see what they (the US) will offer.”

Topics: Israel Palestine

