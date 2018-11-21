You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia gears up for live music festival during E-Prix race
﻿

Saudi Arabia gears up for live music festival during E-Prix race

International and Arab musicians are set to perform for fans to celebrate the first staging of the Formula E race. (Supplied)
Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News
0

Saudi Arabia gears up for live music festival during E-Prix race

  • International and Arab musicians are set to perform
  • The event will be held at the UNESCO heritage site of Ad Diriyah
Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News
0

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia will be hosting a three-day music festival during the Saudia Ad Diriyah E-Prix in December.

International and Arab musicians are set to perform for fans to celebrate the first staging of the Formula E race.

The event will be held at the UNESCO heritage site of Ad Diriyah where six major artists will be performing each night from December 13, 14 and after the race itself on December 15.

“The ‘Saudia’ Ad Diriyah E-Prix is set to be the hottest ticket in town for so many reasons, from breath-taking electric racing, to entertainment, to culture. Soon everyone will find out who is coming, and we can promise a festival of music that offers fans, friends and families an unmissable experience,” Vice-Chair of the Saudi Arabia General Sports Authority, Prince Abdulaziz Bin Turki Al-Faisal, said.

“We suggest fans avoid the rush by getting your ticket now to avoid disappointment after the names are released,” he added.

Topics: Formula E Saudi Arabia

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Women pit themselves against male drivers in Saudi Arabia’s Formula E race
0
Saudi Arabia
Formula E brings racing-themed roadshow to Jeddah

Women pit themselves against male drivers in Saudi Arabia’s Formula E race

Updated 21 November 2018
Arab News
0

Women pit themselves against male drivers in Saudi Arabia’s Formula E race

  • The Rookie Test will take place on December 16 at the newly transformed ancient site into Formula E race track
  • The list consists of a varied group of up-and-coming talent along with well-known faces
Updated 21 November 2018
Arab News
0

DUBAI: Women drivers will compete against male counterparts in Formula E’s “Rookie Test” for up and coming drivers after the inaugural Saudia Ad Diriyah E-Prix race on December 15.

The Rookie Test will take place on December 16 at the newly transformed ancient site into Formula E race track, the Kingdom’s General sports authority said.

Female drivers will line up against male rivals on the grid to take part in the official in-season test for the forthcoming season of the FIA ABB Formula E Championship.

The list consists of a varied group of up-and-coming talent along with well-known faces, including the first Emirati female racing driver, Amna Al-Qubaisi.

Al-Qubaisi has had a steep progression in her career so far, starting karting aged 13, and going on to win the UAE Rotax Max Challenge Championship before more recently competing in Formula 4 with Prema Theodore Racing.

“I'm very proud to be representing women in general and Arabian women in particular. This test drive is another stepping-stone towards my dream of a professional career in motorsports and thanks to the continuous support of Kaspersky Lab, this dream will eventually come true,” Al-Qubaisi said.

Saudi Princess Haifa bint Mohammed bin Saud, Secretary General of the organizing committee for the race, said: “Through the increased participation in and hosting of world-class sports within Vision 2030, we want to inspire the young people of Saudi Arabia towards greater achievement and taking an active role in every part of life.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia Formula E Vision 2030

Related

0 photos
Saudi Arabia
High-voltage thrills as roadshow sets stage for Formula E debut in Saudi Arabia
0
Sport
Women drivers are part of the future of Formula One, says F1 boss

Latest updates

Bollywood’s Amitabh Bachchan becomes farmers’ star after clearing loans
0
Israeli minister says Trump peace plan a ‘waste of time’
0
Blocks found in Egypt bear name of famed pharaoh’s builder
0
Syria’s Druze minority: walking a war-time tightrope
0
UAE court sentences British student to life for spying
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.