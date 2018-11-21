You are here

Majid Al-Futtaim gets exclusive naming rights

Khaled Al-Ajmi, country head of Majid Al-Futtaim — properties, accepted the award presented by Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz.
Majid Al-Futtaim, a shopping mall, communities, retail and leisure pioneer across the Middle East, Africa and Asia, has been awarded exclusive naming rights of the Riyadh Metro Station located close to its upcoming mall, City Centre Ishbiliyah. The station will be called City Centre Ishbiliyah Metro Station.

Khaled Al-Ajmi, the country head of Majid Al-Futtaim — properties, accepted the award, which was presented by Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz, high commissioner for the development of Riyadh and chairman of the committee responsible for the Riyadh Public Transport Network, at an awards ceremony held at the Cultural Palace, Riyadh, on Nov. 14. 

“We are proud to have been awarded the naming rights to the City Centre Ishbiliyah Metro Station in partnership with the Riyadh Development Authority and Riyadh Metro and fully support their objective of creating world-class sustainable and innovative urban developments. City Centre Ishbiliyah is planned to be a LEED Gold-certified shopping mall for excellence in energy and design, which is a testament to the importance we place on sustainability in all the group’s projects,” Al-Ajmi said. 

“We would like to extend our group’s gratitude to Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz for his vision and leadership in building world-class transportation infrastructure designed to improve the lives of Riyadh’s residents. This project further reflects the partnership and collaborative efforts of the UAE and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” he added.

Khalid Saad, CEO of Bahrain Fintech Bay.
Bahrain Fintech Bay’s global blockchain conference, BlockOn 2018 — Redefining Finance, is gearing up to train C-level executives, innovation leaders and developers in blockchain theory and its practical application. The event is taking place on Nov. 22 at the Wyndham Grand, Bahrain Bay, under the patronage of Khalid Al-Rumaihi, chief executive, Economic Development Board and chairman of the executive board of Bahrain Fintech Bay.

The one-day conference, which is expected to attract more than 300 global blockchain innovators and professionals including a diverse group of regulators, entrepreneurs, investors and financial industry executives, aims to explore the rising opportunities and challenges presented by the industry with a focus on training and development.

Khalid Saad, the CEO of Bahrain Fintech Bay, said: “We’re excited to offer participants the chance to gain deeper insights and practical knowledge of blockchain, how it works and how to develop smart contracts for financial services. Blockchain is revolutionizing how business is, and can be, conducted around the world and across every sector, and BlockOn aims to ensure that C-level executives, innovation leaders and developers understand and can effectively apply their knowledge in order to drive innovation in their organizations and harness the power of blockchain either now or in the future as it continues to grow and transform the way business is transacted.” 

