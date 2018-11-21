Majid Al-Futtaim gets exclusive naming rights

Majid Al-Futtaim, a shopping mall, communities, retail and leisure pioneer across the Middle East, Africa and Asia, has been awarded exclusive naming rights of the Riyadh Metro Station located close to its upcoming mall, City Centre Ishbiliyah. The station will be called City Centre Ishbiliyah Metro Station.

Khaled Al-Ajmi, the country head of Majid Al-Futtaim — properties, accepted the award, which was presented by Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz, high commissioner for the development of Riyadh and chairman of the committee responsible for the Riyadh Public Transport Network, at an awards ceremony held at the Cultural Palace, Riyadh, on Nov. 14.

“We are proud to have been awarded the naming rights to the City Centre Ishbiliyah Metro Station in partnership with the Riyadh Development Authority and Riyadh Metro and fully support their objective of creating world-class sustainable and innovative urban developments. City Centre Ishbiliyah is planned to be a LEED Gold-certified shopping mall for excellence in energy and design, which is a testament to the importance we place on sustainability in all the group’s projects,” Al-Ajmi said.

“We would like to extend our group’s gratitude to Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz for his vision and leadership in building world-class transportation infrastructure designed to improve the lives of Riyadh’s residents. This project further reflects the partnership and collaborative efforts of the UAE and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” he added.