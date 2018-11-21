Saudi Arabia renovates Al-Jouf General Hospital in Yemen

Saudi Arabia gears up for live music festival during E-Prix race

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia will be hosting a three-day music festival during the Saudia Ad Diriyah E-Prix in December.

International and Arab musicians are set to perform for fans to celebrate the first staging of the Formula E race.

The event will be held at the UNESCO heritage site of Ad Diriyah where six major artists will be performing each night from December 13, 14 and after the race itself on December 15.

“The ‘Saudia’ Ad Diriyah E-Prix is set to be the hottest ticket in town for so many reasons, from breath-taking electric racing, to entertainment, to culture. Soon everyone will find out who is coming, and we can promise a festival of music that offers fans, friends and families an unmissable experience,” Vice-Chair of the Saudi Arabia General Sports Authority, Prince Abdulaziz Bin Turki Al-Faisal, said.

“We suggest fans avoid the rush by getting your ticket now to avoid disappointment after the names are released,” he added.