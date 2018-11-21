Arabian Travel Market renews deal with Emaar

Reed Travel Exhibitions, organizer of Arabian Travel Market (ATM), a travel and tourism event for inbound and outbound tourism professionals in the Middle East, has renewed its host-hotel partnership with Emaar Hospitality Group.

Emaar Hospitality Group, the hospitality and leisure subsidiary of global developer Emaar Properties, which manages the hotel brands Address Hotels + Resorts, Vida Hotels and Resorts, and Rove Hotels, will continue to be the Official Hotel Partner for Arabian Travel Market’s 2019 and 2020 events.

The renowned hospitality group will officially accommodate a select number of key media and industry buyers attending the annual event in Dubai, as well as hosting the official ATM welcome party.

Nick Pilbeam, divisional director, Reed Travel Exhibitions, said: “Arabian Travel Market is committed to the Middle East as a leading international travel and tourism destination and our partnership with Emaar Hospitality Group and its hotel brands represents an ideal opportunity to align one of the region’s leading hospitality brands with our unique event platform.”

Properties of Address Hotels + Resorts, Vida Hotels and Resorts, and Rove Hotels, situated in some of Dubai’s most sought-after locations, will welcome the “Hosted Buyers” program, which includes senior travel industry decision-makers with direct purchasing responsibility, as well as selected international press.