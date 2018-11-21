LuLu Hypermarkets hosts ‘Best of America’ festival

LuLu Hypermarkets is organizing a food festival inspired by the land of the starred and striped flag, titled “Best of America: Experience Everything Uniquely American.”

Showcasing quality products and authentic flavors, the food week was inaugurated by Ryan Gliha, the US consul general in Jeddah.

LuLu Regional Director for Saudi Arabia Shehim Mohammed said: “Every month, we do our best to offer something special to our customer base through our in-store activities and food-focused events to showcase a specific country’s traditional dishes and quality produce, all of which are well-loved in the Kingdom.

“US farmers produce a wide range of healthy and great-tasting foods for Saudi customers. We are committed to bringing excellent products from across the Americas. This is one of the reasons why we build both sourcing offices and manufacturing plants in the US. Our American arm has made a big contribution to our success in ensuring uninterrupted supply at the most affordable prices throughout the year.”

In a statement, LuLu Hypermarkets highlighted the special items on offer at the festival: “Now is the best time to stock up on kitchen essentials to whip up great-tasting dishes, such as natural sweeteners, sauces, spices, oils, and other condiments. Always get your taste buds refreshed with a variety of drinks for daily energy and occasions, like fruit juices, herbed teas, and coffee options. Moreover, any sweet tooth’s day would be complete with the delightful pies, muffins, bagels, cereals, and chocolate offerings.”