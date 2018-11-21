You are here

LuLu Hypermarkets hosts ‘Best of America’ festival

The food week was inaugurated by Ryan Gliha, US consul general in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.
LuLu Hypermarkets is organizing a food festival inspired by the land of the starred and striped flag, titled “Best of America: Experience Everything Uniquely American.”

Showcasing quality products and authentic flavors, the food week was inaugurated by Ryan Gliha, the US consul general in Jeddah. 

LuLu Regional Director for Saudi Arabia Shehim Mohammed said: “Every month, we do our best to offer something special to our customer base through our in-store activities and food-focused events to showcase a specific country’s traditional dishes and quality produce, all of which are well-loved in the Kingdom. 

“US farmers produce a wide range of healthy and great-tasting foods for Saudi customers. We are committed to bringing excellent products from across the Americas. This is one of the reasons why we build both sourcing offices and manufacturing plants in the US. Our American arm has made a big contribution to our success in ensuring uninterrupted supply at the most affordable prices throughout the year.” 

In a statement, LuLu Hypermarkets highlighted the special items on offer at the festival: “Now is the best time to stock up on kitchen essentials to whip up great-tasting dishes, such as natural sweeteners, sauces, spices, oils, and other condiments. Always get your taste buds refreshed with a variety of drinks for daily energy and occasions, like fruit juices, herbed teas, and coffee options. Moreover, any sweet tooth’s day would be complete with the delightful pies, muffins, bagels, cereals, and chocolate offerings.”

Bahrain Fintech Bay’s global blockchain conference, BlockOn 2018 — Redefining Finance, is gearing up to train C-level executives, innovation leaders and developers in blockchain theory and its practical application. The event is taking place on Nov. 22 at the Wyndham Grand, Bahrain Bay, under the patronage of Khalid Al-Rumaihi, chief executive, Economic Development Board and chairman of the executive board of Bahrain Fintech Bay.

The one-day conference, which is expected to attract more than 300 global blockchain innovators and professionals including a diverse group of regulators, entrepreneurs, investors and financial industry executives, aims to explore the rising opportunities and challenges presented by the industry with a focus on training and development.

Khalid Saad, the CEO of Bahrain Fintech Bay, said: “We’re excited to offer participants the chance to gain deeper insights and practical knowledge of blockchain, how it works and how to develop smart contracts for financial services. Blockchain is revolutionizing how business is, and can be, conducted around the world and across every sector, and BlockOn aims to ensure that C-level executives, innovation leaders and developers understand and can effectively apply their knowledge in order to drive innovation in their organizations and harness the power of blockchain either now or in the future as it continues to grow and transform the way business is transacted.” 

