SAMI participates in BIAS 2018

The Saudi Military Industries Company (SAMI) participated in the fifth edition of the Bahrain International Air Show (BIAS), which was held under the patronage of Bahraini King Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa.

The event was opened by Shaikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al-Khalifa, personal representative of the king and chairman of the Supreme Organizing Committee of BIAS. It ran from Nov. 14-16 at the Sakhir Air Base in southern Bahrain.

SAMI’s participation in BIAS was aimed at exploring investment opportunities offered by the air show and reflects the historical relations between the two countries at all levels.

Shaikh Abdullah visited SAMI’s pavilion at the show and was briefed on the company’s achievements and military services in four key areas, including aeronautics, land systems, weapons and missiles, and defense electronics. Sheikh Abdullah expressed his appreciation for the qualitative leap forward taken by the Saudi military industries, under the guidance and with the support of the Saudi leadership, particularly King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, deputy prime minister and minister of defense. Dr. Andreas Schwer, the chief executive officer of SAMI, expressed his pride at the company’s participation in the region’s most advanced air show. He said: “This important international event provides a unique platform for meeting decision-makers and industry leaders in aviation and military industries from all over the world, as well as the aviation ecosystem as a whole. The air show has cemented its reputation as an unparalleled venue to exchange ideas and expertise on challenges and opportunities in these two vital sectors.

‎“Our participation in the Bahrain International Air Show is aimed at highlighting SAMI’s ‎growing military capabilities and showcasing our achievements in enhancing self-sufficiency in ‎defense capabilities.

We are keen to take advantage of the unique opportunities offered by the show and the promising investment prospects in Saudi Arabia’s booming military industries in order to support the Kingdom’s vision of localizing over 50 percent of military-equipment ‎spending by 2030,” Schwer added.

SAMI announced the launch of its joint venture, “SAMI Navantia Naval Industries,” with Navantia S.A. to design and build five Avante 2200 corvettes with combat management systems for the Ministry of Defense of Saudi Arabia.