SAMI participates in BIAS 2018

﻿

The Saudi Military Industries Company (SAMI) participated in the fifth edition of the Bahrain International Air Show (BIAS), which was held under the patronage of Bahraini King Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa.

The event was opened by Shaikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al-Khalifa, personal representative of the king and chairman of the Supreme Organizing Committee of BIAS. It ran from Nov. 14-16 at the Sakhir Air Base in southern Bahrain. 

SAMI’s participation in BIAS was aimed at exploring investment opportunities offered by the air show and reflects the historical relations between the two countries at all levels.

Shaikh Abdullah visited SAMI’s pavilion at the show and was briefed on the company’s achievements and military services in four key areas, including aeronautics, land systems, weapons and missiles, and defense electronics. Sheikh Abdullah expressed his appreciation for the qualitative leap forward taken by the Saudi military industries, under the guidance and with the support of the Saudi leadership, particularly King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, deputy prime minister and minister of defense. Dr. Andreas Schwer, the chief executive officer of SAMI, expressed his pride at the company’s participation in the region’s most advanced air show. He said: “This important international event provides a unique platform for meeting decision-makers and industry leaders in aviation and military industries from all over the world, as well as the aviation ecosystem as a whole. The air show has cemented its reputation as an unparalleled venue to exchange ideas and expertise on challenges and opportunities in these two vital sectors. 

‎“Our participation in the Bahrain International Air Show is aimed at highlighting SAMI’s ‎growing military capabilities and showcasing our achievements in enhancing self-sufficiency in ‎defense capabilities.

We are keen to take advantage of the unique opportunities offered by the show and the promising investment prospects in Saudi Arabia’s booming military industries in order to support the Kingdom’s vision of localizing over 50 percent of military-equipment ‎spending by 2030,” Schwer added.

SAMI announced the launch of its joint venture, “SAMI Navantia Naval Industries,” with Navantia S.A. to design and build five Avante 2200 corvettes with combat management systems for the Ministry of Defense of Saudi Arabia. 

Bahrain Fintech Bay’s global blockchain conference, BlockOn 2018 — Redefining Finance, is gearing up to train C-level executives, innovation leaders and developers in blockchain theory and its practical application. The event is taking place on Nov. 22 at the Wyndham Grand, Bahrain Bay, under the patronage of Khalid Al-Rumaihi, chief executive, Economic Development Board and chairman of the executive board of Bahrain Fintech Bay.

The one-day conference, which is expected to attract more than 300 global blockchain innovators and professionals including a diverse group of regulators, entrepreneurs, investors and financial industry executives, aims to explore the rising opportunities and challenges presented by the industry with a focus on training and development.

Khalid Saad, the CEO of Bahrain Fintech Bay, said: “We’re excited to offer participants the chance to gain deeper insights and practical knowledge of blockchain, how it works and how to develop smart contracts for financial services. Blockchain is revolutionizing how business is, and can be, conducted around the world and across every sector, and BlockOn aims to ensure that C-level executives, innovation leaders and developers understand and can effectively apply their knowledge in order to drive innovation in their organizations and harness the power of blockchain either now or in the future as it continues to grow and transform the way business is transacted.” 

