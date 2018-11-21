You are here

  • Home
  • Three Ethiopian students killed in ethnic clashes: government
﻿

Three Ethiopian students killed in ethnic clashes: government

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has received international praise for his reformist agenda. (Reuters)
Updated 29 sec ago
AFP
0

Three Ethiopian students killed in ethnic clashes: government

Updated 29 sec ago
AFP
0

ADDIS ABABA: Three Ethiopian students were killed and 34 injured after a fight on a campus escalated into deadly ethnic clashes in the west of the Horn of Africa country, the government said on Wednesday.
The unrest broke out on Tuesday after a fight at Assoa University erupted into wider violence between groups of students, Minister of Science and Higher Education Hirut Woldemariam said, quoted by Fana Broadcasting Corporate, which is close to the state.
While Ethiopia’s new Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has received international praise for his reformist agenda, a wave of intercommunal violence — mostly over land issues — has marred the first few months of his rule.
The minister did not give details about how the three students died or say to which ethnic groups they belonged. But activists on social media said fighting was between students from the country’s two main ethnic groups, Oromo and Amhara.
“The unrest degenerated into deadly clashes because of the interference of forces intent on causing chaos,” the minister said without giving any further details.
She said scores of people suspected of being involved in the clashes were arrested and university officials, local elders and student organizations were trying to ease tensions.
Ethiopia’s higher education institutions have been a center of dissent since the 1960s and helped overthrow the last Ethiopian emperor Haile Selassie I in 1974. Universities are often the site of ethnic, political and religious clashes.
Last month, at least 44 people were killed in fighting between rival ethnic groups in western Ethiopia when youths armed with rocks and knives forced thousands of people to flee their homes until security forces were deployed to calm the area.

Topics: Ethiopia

Related

0
Middle-East
Egypt and Ethiopia to discuss Nile dam dispute — PM
0
World
Ethiopia uncovers mass grave with 200 bodies in strife-torn region

French island rocked by cost-of-living protests

Updated 18 min 49 sec ago
AFP
0

French island rocked by cost-of-living protests

  • Five days of protests over rising living costs on the French Indian Ocean island of La Reunion
  • For several nights running, youths armed with petrol bombs and stones have clashed with police
Updated 18 min 49 sec ago
AFP
0

SAINT-DENIS, Reunion: Thirty police officers have been injured in five days of protests over rising living costs on the French Indian Ocean island of La Reunion, the government in Paris said Wednesday.
The “yellow vest” movement, which brought hundreds of thousands of people onto French streets last weekend to protest environmental taxes on fuel, has plunged La Reunion into its worst bout of violence in nearly 30 years.
Roads across the volcanic island of 850,000 people off southeast Africa remained blocked Wednesday by demonstrators, causing petrol stations to run low on fuel, and schools were closed for fear of violence.
The protest movement, triggered by a 23-percent rise in the price of diesel in the past year, has come to encompass broader grievances about the rising cost of essentials and a rollback in public services in small-town and rural France.
For several nights running, youths armed with petrol bombs and stones have clashed with police, leaving 30 officers injured so far, government spokesman Benjamin Griveaux said.
One officer lost his hand after a grenade accidentally went off in his car as it was being stoned by demonstrators, the authorities said.
There was no figure available for the number of injured among the demonstrators.
Across France, two people have died and over 500 have been injured since protesters began erecting barricades on roads across the country on Saturday to try to force the government to cancel planned tax hikes on fuel.
On the mainland, the protests had begun to fizzle Wednesday but in La Reunion the situation remained tense, despite the government agreeing to freeze anti-pollution taxes on fuel on the island for three years.
Griveaux blamed the violence on “gangs of youths” using the cover of the protests to “loot, sack and destroy” property and announced that police reinforcements were being sent from Paris.
In mainland France, businesses are also feeling the pinch after five days of unrest.
A PSA Peugeot-Citroen factory in the eastern French town of Sochaux suspended production Wednesday because supply trucks carrying parts from Spain had been unable to get past one of the few remaining roadblocks.
Macron, who has vowed to stay his course despite plummeting poll ratings, on Wednesday threatened “severe” action against protesters who breach the peace, endanger motorists’ lives or intimidate opponents.

Topics: La Reunion France

Related

0
World
French police clear fuel protesters as movement wanes
0
World
More than 400 hurt in French fuel price protests

Latest updates

Three Ethiopian students killed in ethnic clashes: government
0
French island rocked by cost-of-living protests
0
Saudi Arabia’s King Salman launches $2.6bn projects in Al-Jouf
0
Saudi Arabia renovates Al-Jouf General Hospital in Yemen
0
OIC countries seek to be dependent on their own halal vaccines
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.