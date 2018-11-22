You are here

Russia to grant 300 entry visas for five years to Saudi business owners

A photo taken on November 16, 2018 shows the Kremlin and central Moscow at sunset. (AFP / Mladen Antonov)
Updated 22 November 2018
Rashid Hassan
Russia to grant 300 entry visas for five years to Saudi business owners

  • Russia has invited Saudi investors to participate in the 5th international Exhibition Arabia-EXPO in Moscow on April 8-10, 2019
Updated 22 November 2018
Rashid Hassan
RIYADH: In a major boost to enhance economic cooperation between Russia and Saudi Arabia, Russia will grant 300 entry visas for five years to Saudi business owners and companies, the Russian-Arab Business Council has announced.

The announcement was made during the meeting at the Council of Saudi Chambers (CSC) between Sami Al-Obaidy, chairperson of CSC, with Tatiana Gvilava, director of the Russian-Arab Business Council.

On reciprocating those visas, Gvilava expressed the hope that there would be a similar step from the Saudi side to grant Russian employers multiple visas to explore investment opportunities in the Kingdom and to establish business partnerships with their fellow Saudi employers.

Gvilava praised the efforts of the Russian-Arab Business Council, which works under the umbrella of the Russian Chamber of Commerce and Industry to promote trade relations between Russia and the Arab countries, particularly Saudi Arabia.

Al-Obaidy praised the strong relations between the Kingdom and Russia, which are witnessing significant progress, and stressed their keenness to activate the Joint Business Council in order to benefit from the investment opportunities available in both countries.

During the meeting, the Russian side also invited Saudi investors and the business community to participate in the 5th international exhibition Arabia-EXPO, to be held in Moscow on April 8-10, 2019, and to enter into partnerships with their Russian counterparts for better coordination.

Gvilava noted that the exhibition aims to promote trade and economic cooperation between Russia and the Arab world, in addition to shedding light on investment opportunities and areas of trade partnership between the two sides.

 

 

Topics: Russia Saudi-Russian ties Russian-Arab Business Council Council of Saudi Chambers

Interior Ministry is a pioneer in smart services: Saudi minister

More than 350 experts attended the cybersecutiry meeting in Jeddah on Tuesday. (AN photo by Huda Bashatah)
Updated 22 November 2018
Arab News
Interior Ministry is a pioneer in smart services: Saudi minister

  • The ministry “is part of the country’s work system of cybersecurity”
Updated 22 November 2018
Arab News
Millions of local internet users are making the most of the Ministry of Interior’s smart service portal every day. Its digital transformation program experience will be a global example to follow.

This was stressed by Assistant Minister of Interior for Technology Affairs Prince Dr. Bandar bin Abdullah Al-Mishari Al-Saud, the chief guest at a cybersecurity meeting organized by the Jeddah branch of the American Society for Industrial Security (ASIS International) at the Ritz-Carlton on Tuesday, in collaboration with the General Secretariat of the Higher Commission for Industrial Security.

The ministry “is part of the country’s work system of cybersecurity, which has recently become an independent government entity. It is responsible for planning and supervising cybersecurity. Therefore, we fully cooperate with it. Thus, the ministry is keen to support all national platforms, particularly the national cybersecurity authority,” the minister said in the meeting, in which specialists from the National Cyber Security Center and the Communications and Information Technology Commission participated.

In a 30-minute speech, the prince addressed an audience of more than 350, stressing that the Ministry of Interior has been digitized from the start.

“The National Information Center (NIC) was established 40 years ago as the first information center in the Middle East. Digitization in the Ministry of Interior started at that time. The founding of the NIC synchronized with the establishment of King Saud University’s College of Computer and Information Sciences, as the first college of its kind in the region, as far as I know,” he said. The college was one of the few institutions in the world at that time, he said. The ministry and King Saud University collaborated to establish the College of Computer and Information Sciences.

Prince Bandar pointed out that data have become “a commodity, an industry, wealth. All forms of data, in fact, have become an integrated industry and a national treasure on all levels.” Data and information, if used properly, can make a big leap in our life. If neglected, he said, they will be a burden on societies.

He noted that the portal of the Saudi Ministry of Interior is a pioneer in the region in smart services and solutions, pointing out that the ministry’s platforms and initiatives are used by millions of users every day. “It has made outstanding achievements at all levels, including passports, traffic and other services,” he said. The prince stressed in his lecture that the Interior Ministry is a leader in adopting technology in nearly all the services it provides.

“The ministry started issuing entry/exit visas electronically in 2009. It also introduced the fingerprint system and the smart national ID cards in the same year. A year later, it introduced the Absher platform,” he said.

“Absher will soon launch a new service called ‘Absher Government’ which will provide governmental entities with the services they need. We will also add more services and technologies to the Absher platform to meet people’s needs and ease their lives,” the assistant minister said. They were thinking of making Absher a giant platform like Google, he said.

The use of electronic services and smart solutions is the backbone for future government, he said. “Any economic, developmental and social success will be through depending mainly on these elements. We, in Saudi Arabia, have made great advances in this regard, in a way that complies with the country’s Vision 2030. Our achievements in this field harmonize with the rapid increase in deploying technology and knowledge.” 

The leadership has a clear vision and ambitious goals that will put Saudi Arabia among the developed countries in the world.

Replying to an Arab News question about how we can successfully manage the unstoppable flow of applications that may damage our cultural identity or do harm to our social fabric, the assistant minister said clear legislation can help control information and preserve the right of information owners, and this what will soon happen after the national privacy system is issued.

The minister said the total population of Saudi Arabia exceeded 33.2 million. “More than 30.2 million use the internet and 25 million are active internet users, and 18 million of Saudis are active mobile users.”

 

 

Topics: Saudi Arabia

