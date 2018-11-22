You are here

  • Home
  • Oldest US military survivor of Pearl Harbor dies at age 106
﻿

Oldest US military survivor of Pearl Harbor dies at age 106

In this Dec. 7, 2016, file photo, Kathleen Chavez, left, talks with her father Ray Chavez, right, age 104, of the USS Condor, the oldest living survivor from the Pearl Harbor attacks at a gathering of World War II survivors at the Pacific National Monument in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Eugene Tanner, File)
Updated 2 min 26 sec ago
AP
0

Oldest US military survivor of Pearl Harbor dies at age 106

  • Chavez, a navy sailor, was assigned to the minesweeper USS Condor during the devastating Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor in December 7, 1941
  • He died in his sleep in the San Diego suburb of Poway
Updated 2 min 26 sec ago
AP
0

LOS ANGELES: Ray Chavez, the oldest US military survivor of the Dec. 7, 1941, attack on Pearl Harbor that plunged the United States into World War II, died Wednesday. He was 106.
Chavez, who had been battling pneumonia, died in his sleep in the San Diego suburb of Poway, his daughter, Kathleen Chavez, told The Associated Press.
As recently as last May he had traveled to Washington, D.C., where he was honored on Memorial Day by President Donald Trump. The White House Tweeted a statement Wednesday saying it was saddened to hear of his passing.
“We were honored to host him at the White House earlier this year,” the statement said. “Thank you for your service to our great nation, Ray!“
Daniel Martinez, chief historian for the National Park Service at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, confirmed Wednesday that Chavez was the oldest survivor of the attack that killed 2,335 US military personnel and 68 civilians.
“I still feel a loss,” Chavez said during 2016 ceremonies marking the attack’s 75th anniversary. “We were all together. We were friends and brothers. I feel close to all of them.”
Hours before the attack, he was aboard the minesweeper USS Condor as it patrolled the harbor’s east entrance when he and others saw the periscope of a Japanese submarine. They notified a destroyer that sunk it shortly before Japanese bombers arrived to strafe the harbor.
By then Chavez, who had worked through the early morning hours, had gone to his nearby home to sleep, ordering his wife not to wake him because he had been up all night.
“It seemed like I only slept about 10 minutes when she called me and said, ‘We’re being attacked,’ ” he recalled in 2016. “And I said, ‘Who is going to attack us?’ “
“She said, ‘The Japanese are here, and they’re attacking everything.’ “
He ran back to the harbor to find it in flames.
Chavez would spend the next week there, working around the clock sifting through the destruction that had crippled the US Navy’s Pacific fleet.
Later he was assigned to the transport ship USS La Salle, ferrying troops, tanks and other equipment to war-torn islands across the Pacific, from Guadalcanal to Okinawa.
Although never wounded, he left the military in 1945 suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder that left him anxious and shaking.
Returning to San Diego, where he had grown up, he took a job as a landscaper and groundskeeper, attributing the outdoors, a healthy diet and a strict workout program that he continued into his early 100s with restoring his health.
“He loved trees and he dearly loved plants and he knew everything about a plant or tree that you could possibly want to know,” his daughter said Wednesday with a chuckle. “And he finally retired when he was 95.”
Still, he would not talk about Pearl Harbor for decades. Then, on a last-minute whim, he decided to return to Hawaii in 1991 for ceremonies marking the attack’s 50th anniversary.
“Then we did the 55th, the 60th, the 65th and the 70th, and from then on we went to every one,” his daughter recalled, adding that until Chavez’s health began to fail he had planned to attend this year’s gathering next month.
Born March 12, 1912, in San Bernardino, California, to Mexican immigrant parents, Chavez moved to San Diego as a child, where his family ran a wholesale flower business. He joined the Navy in 1938.
In his later years, as he became well known as the attack’s oldest military survivor, he’d be approached at memorial services and other events and asked for his autograph or to pose for pictures. He always maintained that those events were not about him, however, but about those who gave their lives.
“He’d just shrug his shoulders and shake his head and say, ‘I was just doing my job,’ ” said his daughter. “He was just a very nice, quiet man. He never hollered about anything, and he was always pleasant to everybody.”
Chavez was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret. His daughter is his only survivor.
Funeral services are pending.

Topics: Pearl Harbor World War II Ray Chavez

Related

0
World
On Pearl Harbor visit, Abe pledges Japan will never wage war again
0
World
US, Japanese cities mark WWII end with Pearl Harbor ceremony

Flash flood risk in California wildfire zone as rain douses flames

Updated 1 min 16 sec ago
REUTERS:
0

Flash flood risk in California wildfire zone as rain douses flames

  • Rain has helped extinguish fire that ravaged through the weekend in areas around the town of Paradise
  • The wildfire killed at least 81 people, and 869 are still unaccounted for
Updated 1 min 16 sec ago
REUTERS:
0

CHICO, California: The first significant rain in months in northern California helped firefighters battle the deadliest wildfire in the state’s history on Wednesday, but raised the risks of flash flooding that could hinder teams searching for human remains.
Between 4-6 inches (15 cm) of rain was expected to fall through the weekend in areas around the town of Paradise, the community of nearly 27,000 people 175 miles (280 kilometers) northeast of San Francisco that was largely incinerated by the Camp Fire. The blaze killed at least 81 people, and 869 are still unaccounted for.
The rain added to the misery of evacuees camped out in a Walmart parking lot in nearby Chico, where local residents donated freight pallets and tarps to help evacuees shelter from overnight temperatures just above freezing.
“I’ll get a pallet and get my tent up off the ground,” said Mitchell Manley, who evacuated from the village of Concow and managed to get his elderly mother out of nearby Magalia.
Warehouses were being opened up in Chico to provide evacuees protection from the cold and rain and to move them out of the Walmart car park, said Manley’s partner, Carol Daugherty.
Forecasters said the rains, which in some areas are likely to be accompanied by winds of up to 45 miles per hour (72 kph), raised risks of debris flows. The fire has burned across 153,000 acres (62,000 hectares) of the Sierra foothills.
“There’s no vegetation to hold the earth and there’s a risk it could just start moving, with mud carrying everything in its path,” said National Weather Service forecaster Johnnie Powell in Sacramento.
Firefighters installed straw tubes known as wattles to stop hillsides being washed away and were hoping to have the fire fully contained by the weekend, said California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection spokeswoman Erica Bain.
Mass evacuations since the fire erupted on Nov. 8 have removed most people away from any debris flow, National Weather Service (NWS) hydrologist Cindy Matthews said.
Authorities in Butte County, where Paradise is located, have been gradually allowing residents evacuated during the fire back to see what is left of their homes.
Lisa Knight found only ash and rubble when she returned to her house in Butte Creek Canyon, east of Chico.
“I mourn for everybody. It’s not just one personal loss, it’s the loss of my neighbors and my community,” Knight told KRCR-TV.
The remains of two more victims were found in Paradise on Tuesday, raising the death toll to 81. The Butte County Sheriff’s Office has tentatively identified 56 of the victims.
The number of missing persons has fluctuated widely over the past week, from some 1,200 people over the weekend to fewer than 700 on Monday, as more individuals were reported missing and some who initially were unaccounted for either turned up alive or were confirmed dead.
The number of residents needing temporary shelter was unclear, but as many as 52,000 people were under evacuation orders at the height of the firestorm last week.
The Camp Fire incinerated 13,503 homes in and around Paradise. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Topics: California wildfire Camp Fire

Related

0
World
Rain could hinder search for victims of California wildfire
0
World
At least 56 killed, more than 100 missing in California wildfire

Latest updates

Flash flood risk in California wildfire zone as rain douses flames
0
Oldest US military survivor of Pearl Harbor dies at age 106
0
Indian police file rape case against Bollywood actor
0
Book review: A 17th-century solution for conflict in the Middle East
0
Philippines, China push for peaceful, strategic cooperation
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.