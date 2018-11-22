You are here

Oil slips as US inventories swell, but OPEC may cut supply to avoid glut

US crude oil production remained at a record 11.7 million barrels per day, the Energy Information Administration said in a weekly report. (AFP)
  • US commercial crude oil inventories rose by 4.9 million barrels to 446.91 million barrels last week
  • Some analysts have warned that despite high global production, oil markets have little spare capacity to handle unforeseen supply disruptions
SINGAPORE: Oil prices slipped on Thursday after US crude inventories swelled to their highest level since December 2017 amid concerns of an emerging global glut, although the potential for a supply cut by OPEC prevented further drops.
US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures, were at $54.35 per barrel at 0534 GMT, 28 cents, or 0.5 percent below their last settlement.
Front-month Brent crude oil futures were at $63.25 per barrel, down 23 cents, or 0.4 percent.
US commercial crude oil inventories rose by 4.9 million barrels to 446.91 million barrels last week, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said in a weekly report on Wednesday. That was the highest level since December last year.
US crude oil production remained at a record 11.7 million barrels per day (bpd), the EIA said.
“US inventory data ... continued to show significant supply builds, which comes on the back of sustained record US crude oil production,” said Stephen Innes, head of trading for Asia-Pacific at futures brokerage Oanda in Singapore.
Some analysts have warned that despite high global production, oil markets have little spare capacity to handle unforeseen supply disruptions.
However, Innes said that once US pipeline bottlenecks were alleviated, which he said he expected in 2019, “the entire notion of a tight global spare capacity argument goes down the well.”
A lot of US and also Canadian oil is struggling to get to market because production increases have outpaced pipeline expansions to handle shipping the crude.
As a result, Canada’s federal government is considering a proposal from its main oil producing province of Alberta to share the cost of buying rail cars to move oil stuck in the region to refineries in the United States.
Meanwhile, the Middle East-dominated the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) is worried about the emergence of a supply glut that could further pull down prices.
To counter that, the producer group is considering supply cuts when it next meets on Dec. 6, although some members, like Iran, are expected to resist any voluntary reductions.
“While there is talk that OPEC plus Russia may again agree to a production cut, the concern is that not all relevant parties will be able to come to an agreement,” said William O’Loughlin, investment analyst at Australia’s Rivkin Securities.

Amazon re-opens US online store to Australian shoppers after backlash

Updated 49 min 53 sec ago
Reuters
0

  • ‘It’s a very quick backtrack on a decision that obviously hasn’t benefited them’
  • One Amazon shopper said he had already given up on the Australian site
SYDNEY: Amazon.com said on Thursday it would stop blocking Australians from shopping on its US site after a customer backlash, unwinding a move which has tarnished the e-commerce giant’s launch in the world’s 12th-largest economy.
The reversal relieved shoppers who had complained since July about being locked out of the much larger range of offerings they had grown accustomed to on the US site following the opening of Amazon’s local platform a year ago.
But it also raised questions about why Amazon had cited Australian tax laws to explain the initial block — an issue rival eBay had managed to resolve without locking Australians out of its US site.
“It’s a very quick backtrack on a decision that obviously hasn’t benefited them,” said Daniel Mueller, an analyst at Vertium Asset Management.
“It’s probably a reflection on the Amazon Australia website not being great ... I think to bolster the Australian website they’ve had to do this.”
The world’s second-largest company had prevented Australians from placing any orders on its US website after Australia applied a 10 percent tax on imported online goods worth less than A$1,000 ($726).
At least 32 US states have passed or are soon expected to pass similar taxes, but Australia had been the first market where Amazon responded by shutting out customers based on where they lived.
On the eve of its Black Friday sales, Amazon said it had figured a way to levy the tax without blocking access to the US site.
One Amazon shopper said he had already given up on the Australian site. Paul Boon, who runs a home-entertainment installation business, said the wall brackets he had bought from the US site were either unavailable or too expensive on Amazon’s Australian platform.
“They sort of lost a sale there, I guess. Maybe I’ll have another look next time I have to do an order, but you just move on,” he said.
An Amazon spokesman said that after listening to customer feedback, the retailer had built the “complex infrastructure needed to enable exports of low-value goods to Australia and remain compliant with (Australian) laws.”
The move only covered products sold by Amazon and is yet to be extended to third-party sales, he added.
The launch of Amazon’s Australian website a year ago triggered a steep selldown in traditional retail stocks such as Harvey Norman Holdings Ltd, JB Hi-Fi Ltd. and Myer Holdings Ltd.
Although Amazon does not disclose sales figures in Australia, National Australia Bank research shows online sales growth slowing over the 12 months to September, and comprising just under 9 percent of the broader retail market.
EBay, which also does not disclose its Australian sales, said it found the transition complex but was able to collect and remit taxes without changes for customers.
“We want our buyers to be able to buy what they want,” said eBay Australia and New Zealand Managing Director Tim MacKinnon.

