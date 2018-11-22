You are here

  • Home
  • Tunisia’s state employees go on nationwide strike to protest wage crisis
﻿

Tunisia’s state employees go on nationwide strike to protest wage crisis

Tunisian workers hold up a basket with text reading in Arabic: "the basket is empty" while shouting slogans against the government in front of the Tunisian General Labour Union (UGTT) headquarters in Tunis as they mark the seventh anniversary since the uprising that launched the Arab Spring, on January 14, 2018. (File/AFP)
Updated 41 sec ago
Reuters
0

Tunisia’s state employees go on nationwide strike to protest wage crisis

  • About 650,000 Tunisian state employees went on a nationwide strike
  • The government has refused to increase wages
Updated 41 sec ago
Reuters
0

About 650,000 Tunisian state employees went on a nationwide strike on Thursday, after the government rejected UGTT union’s request to raise public sector wages, which could stoke further tensions in the North African country.
Tunisia is also under immense pressure from international lenders, which urged it to freeze wages as part of public sector reforms aimed at reducing the country’s budget deficit.
This decision could prove to be a tough fight for Prime Minister Youssef Chahed if he goes ahead with economic reforms amid political and economic crisis.
The government has refused to increase wages and negotiations also failed because “the sovereign decision is not in the hands of the government, but of the International Monetary Fund (IMF),” Nourredine Taboubi, head of UGTT, said.
Thousands are expected to join the protest in the capital of Tunis and other cities later in the day against the government’s decision to freeze wages.
The nationwide strike called by UGTT, which comprises about 1 million members, included schools, universities, hospitals, municipalities and ministries.
The country’s economy has been in crisis since the toppling of autocrat Zine Al-Abidine Ben Ali in 2011 threw it into turmoil, with unemployment and inflation shooting up.
The government aims to cut the public sector wage bill to 12.5 percent of GDP in 2020 from the current 15.5 percent — one of the world’s highest, according to the IMF.
Public sector wages have doubled to about 16 billion dinars ($5.48 billion) in 2018 from 7.6 billion dinars in 2010, officials say.
The North Africa country had agreed with the IMF in December 2016 on a loan program worth around $2.8 billion to overhaul its ailing economy with steps to cut chronic deficits and trim bloated public services, but progress has been slow.

Topics: Tunisia

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Tunisia hosts geosciences conference
0
Middle-East
Cabinet reshuffle exposes power struggle in Tunisia

Iran says US bases and aircraft carriers within missile range

Updated 22 November 2018
Reuters
0

Iran says US bases and aircraft carriers within missile range

  • “They are within our reach and we can hit them if they (Americans) make a move,” a Revolutionary Guards commander said
  • Trump pulled out of an international agreement on Iran’s nuclear program in May and reimposed sanctions on Tehran
Updated 22 November 2018
Reuters
0

LONDON: An Iranian Revolutionary Guards commander said on Wednesday that US bases in Afghanistan, the UAE and Qatar, and US aircraft carriers in the Gulf were within range of Iranian missiles, as tensions rise between Tehran and Washington.
“They are within our reach and we can hit them if they (Americans) make a move,” Amirali Hajjizadeh, head of the Revolutionary Guards’ airspace division, was quoted as saying by Tasnim news agency.
Hajjizadeh said the Guards had improved the precision of their missiles, and specifically said they could hit the Al-Udeid Air Base in Qatar, Al-Dhafra base in the United Arab Emirates and Kandahar base in Afghanistan that host US forces.
US President Donald Trump pulled out of an international agreement on Iran’s nuclear program in May and reimposed sanctions on Tehran. He said the deal was flawed because it did not include curbs on Iran’s development of ballistic missiles or its support for proxies in Syria, Yemen, Lebanon and Iraq.
The Islamic Republic’s government has ruled out negotiations with Washington over its military capabilities, particularly its missile program run by the Guards.
Iran, which says its missile program is purely defensive, has threatened to disrupt oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz if the United States tries to strangle Iranian oil exports.

Topics: Iran

Related

0
Middle-East
Iran denounces latest US sanctions, welcomes ‘new European initiatives’ for non-dollar trade
0
Middle-East
Fishermen from Yemen’s West Coast appeal for protection from Iranian ship ‘Safiz’

Latest updates

Quiet, please: Myanmar Buddhist festival stirs debate over religious noise
0
Tunisia’s state employees go on nationwide strike to protest wage crisis
0
Taliban ambush Afghan military convoy, 4 dead
0
Australia proposes stripping native-born extremists of citizenship
0
South Korea closes biggest dog slaughterhouse complex
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.