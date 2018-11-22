You are here

Quiet, please: Myanmar Buddhist festival stirs debate over religious noise

Devotees play loud traditional music during Buddhist religious festivities in Yangon. (AFP)


YANGON: From grumbling neighbors to witty memes of the Buddha imploring a man with speakers to “stop your noise,” the cacophony around Myanmar’s annual Tazaungdaing festival is revving up debate over the modern racket accompanying religious customs.
Myanmar is 90 percent Buddhist, and October and November are packed with donation drives in the aftermath of Buddhist lent.
The religious season culminates in the Tazaundaing festival, which ends late Thursday with amusement park rides and block parties.
But some residents in the commercial capital Yangon want the volume turned down as religious chants, sermons and entreaties for donations blared over speakers compete with electronic dance music, Burmese rap and rowdy evenings.
“I don’t believe Buddha would like this... Buddha likes peace and silence,” Nyein Myat, a 28-year-old bank employee said, adding that her sisters struggle to study because of the noise.
But in Myanmar, where authorities have struggled with hardline Buddhist nationalists and the faith is deeply ingrained in society, few make an effort to plead for quiet.
In 2016, a Dutch tourist was arrested in Mandalay and spent three months in jail after unplugging a speaker relaying a late-night sermon.
“Many people complain but it is the religious season so it is difficult to complain or report to police,” said Min Saw, a 22-year-old who works the night shift at a shop.
“This season is full of good deeds for Buddhists... but we mostly get annoyed.”
Frustration is playing out online too.
One drawing shows Buddha in the forest holding up his hand and saying “dear son, please stop your noise” as a man races toward him with numerous loudspeakers.
A local artist tweaked Edvard Munch’s celebrated “Scream,” placing Buddha in the foreground holding hands over his ears in horror at the sound.
Images of the meme rocketed around Myanmar social media, drawing mostly praise but some anger over the portrayal.
“We have faced so many noise problems every day but these days it is worse,” said Myo Kyaw, a 35-year-old audio engineer who was eating lunch.
“This is our tradition and I love it but noise is not really good for the people.”
Than Win, a community leader in Yangon’s Lanmadaw township, conceded decibel levels were high but said it is one of the holiest festivals of the year and that all religious customs deserved respect.
“We can hear the sound from the mosque loudly in the evening and if you live near the church, you can hear their sound loudly,” he said.

Topics: Offbeat Myanmar Tazaungdaing festival

Thais pray they're barking up the right tree looking for lottery luck

Updated 22 November 2018
Reuters
0

Thais pray they're barking up the right tree looking for lottery luck

  • The state-run lottery business is booming in the kingdom
  • One lucky worshipper believes he won 70,000 baht ($2,122.50) thanks to the tree
Updated 22 November 2018
Reuters
0

BANGKOK: Superstition and looking for luck are a part of daily life in Thailand. In one temple in central Bangkok, visitors hope to find it hidden in the bark of an ancient tree.
Hundreds flock to the Kunnatri Ruttharam temple every week to pay respects to the enormous dead tree trunk, which is draped in flowers and offerings from worshippers who believe rubbing its bark can reveal winning lottery numbers.
The state-run lottery business is booming in the kingdom, with ticket vendors on almost every street corner and buyers poring over numerology charts to pick the luckiest sequence.
The state lottery contributed 40.8 billion baht ($1.24 billion) to government revenue in 2018, according to data, the highest of any state-owned enterprise and more than double that of the state energy company PTT.
One lucky worshipper believes he won 70,000 baht ($2,122.50) thanks to the tree and said it has brought him luck before.
“I have won minor prizes before from this tree, I think when I am in tough spots the tree helps me,” Pakapon Chummano, 54, said.
People have a variety of techniques for finding lucky lottery numbers, including visiting spirit mediums, praying to holy relics, or dropping candle wax on water at temples or other holy sites.
Lottery winnings are announced twice a month and the Government Lottery office estimates it sells an average of 90 million tickets per round in a country of almost 70 million people.

Topics: Offbeat Thailand

