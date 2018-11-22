You are here

  • Home
  • EU officials in Turkey to discuss faltering membership bid
﻿

EU officials in Turkey to discuss faltering membership bid

Turkish flag and European Union's flag float in the wind at the financial and business district Maslak on August 15, 2018 in Istanbul. (File/AFP)
Updated 52 sec ago
AP
0

EU officials in Turkey to discuss faltering membership bid

Updated 52 sec ago
AP
0

ANKARA: The European Union’s foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini and EU Enlargement Commissioner Johannes Hahn are meeting Turkish officials for talks focusing on Turkey’s long-stalled membership bid.
Hahn said on Twitter that the two would address priority issues, including rule of law and human rights, during Thursday’s meetings in Ankara, Turkey’s capital.
Their visit comes days after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan signaled Turkey would not abide by a European Court of Human Rights ruling calling for the release of a jailed, former pro-Kurdish opposition leader. His words deepened concerns about human rights and the rule of law in the country, despite the country’s pledge this summer to undertake reforms.
Earlier this month, Hahn said it would be “more honest” for the EU to give up on membership talks with Turkey.

Topics: EU-Turkey

Related

0
Middle-East
Putin and Erdogan in Turkey to mark key phase in pipeline
0
World
Trump: Sending cleric to Turkey 'not under consideration'

Tunisia’s state employees go on nationwide strike to protest wage crisis

Updated 34 min 31 sec ago
Reuters
0

Tunisia’s state employees go on nationwide strike to protest wage crisis

  • About 650,000 Tunisian state employees went on a nationwide strike
  • The government has refused to increase wages
Updated 34 min 31 sec ago
Reuters
0

About 650,000 Tunisian state employees went on a nationwide strike on Thursday, after the government rejected UGTT union’s request to raise public sector wages, which could stoke further tensions in the North African country.
Tunisia is also under immense pressure from international lenders, which urged it to freeze wages as part of public sector reforms aimed at reducing the country’s budget deficit.
This decision could prove to be a tough fight for Prime Minister Youssef Chahed if he goes ahead with economic reforms amid political and economic crisis.
The government has refused to increase wages and negotiations also failed because “the sovereign decision is not in the hands of the government, but of the International Monetary Fund (IMF),” Nourredine Taboubi, head of UGTT, said.
Thousands are expected to join the protest in the capital of Tunis and other cities later in the day against the government’s decision to freeze wages.
The nationwide strike called by UGTT, which comprises about 1 million members, included schools, universities, hospitals, municipalities and ministries.
The country’s economy has been in crisis since the toppling of autocrat Zine Al-Abidine Ben Ali in 2011 threw it into turmoil, with unemployment and inflation shooting up.
The government aims to cut the public sector wage bill to 12.5 percent of GDP in 2020 from the current 15.5 percent — one of the world’s highest, according to the IMF.
Public sector wages have doubled to about 16 billion dinars ($5.48 billion) in 2018 from 7.6 billion dinars in 2010, officials say.
The North Africa country had agreed with the IMF in December 2016 on a loan program worth around $2.8 billion to overhaul its ailing economy with steps to cut chronic deficits and trim bloated public services, but progress has been slow.

Topics: Tunisia

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Tunisia hosts geosciences conference
0
Middle-East
Cabinet reshuffle exposes power struggle in Tunisia

Latest updates

EU officials in Turkey to discuss faltering membership bid
0
She’s weaving home: Helping refugees keep the tradition of tatreez alive
0
Quiet, please: Myanmar Buddhist festival stirs debate over religious noise
0
Tunisia’s state employees go on nationwide strike to protest wage crisis
0
Taliban ambush Afghan military convoy, 4 dead
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.