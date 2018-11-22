You are here

  • Home
  • UN Yemen envoy to visit battleground port ahead of peace talks
﻿

UN Yemen envoy to visit battleground port ahead of peace talks

Martin Griffiths (C), the UN special envoy for Yemen, walks away from his plane upon his arrival at Sanaa international airport on November 21, 2018. (AFP)
Updated 19 sec ago
AFP
0

UN Yemen envoy to visit battleground port ahead of peace talks

  • Martin Griffiths was in the Arabian Peninsula country to lay the groundwork for next month’s negotiations in Sweden
  • Both sides have in the past week expressed support for the envoy and his mission to hold discussions
Updated 19 sec ago
AFP
0

SANAA: The United Nations envoy to Yemen will visit the Houthi-held battleground port city of Hodeidah this week, a UN source said Thursday, as he presses warring parties to uphold pledges to join peace talks.
Martin Griffiths, who arrived in Sanaa on Wednesday, was in the Arabian Peninsula country to lay the groundwork for next month’s negotiations in Sweden.
The conflict in Yemen has killed thousands and sparked what the United Nations has called the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.
UN agencies say up to 14 million Yemenis would be at risk of starvation.
Both sides have in the past week expressed support for the envoy and his mission to hold discussions.
United States Defense Secretary Jim Mattis confirmed on Wednesday peace discussions between the Houthis and the internationally-recognized government would take place early December.
“It looks like that very, very early in December, up in Sweden, we’ll see both the Houthi rebel side and the UN-recognized government, President (Abedrabbo Mansour) Hadi’s government, will be up there.”
Griffiths — whose efforts at kickstarting peace talks in September collapsed — is spearheading the biggest push in two years to end the war.
In September, a previous round of UN-led peace talks faltered when the Houthis refused to travel to Geneva.
Previous talks broke down in 2016, when 108 days of negotiations in Kuwait failed to yield a deal.

Topics: Yemen yemen peace talks

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia renovates Al-Jouf General Hospital in Yemen

At least three schoolchildren killed in bomb blast near Mosul - police

Updated 51 min 44 sec ago
Reuters
0

At least three schoolchildren killed in bomb blast near Mosul - police

Updated 51 min 44 sec ago
Reuters
0

BAGHDAD: At least three schoolchildren were killed and six people wounded when a roadside bomb exploded near the northern Iraqi city of Mosul on Thursday, police and medical sources said.
Police said the bomb went off near a bus carrying the high school students in the Shura area to the south of Mosul. No further details were immediately available.
The city, which was recaptured from Daesh militants last year, has suffered several bomb blasts in recent months, one of which killed six people in October.
Iraq's security officials have accused Daesh "sleeper cells" of carrying out insurgent-style attacks in and around the city of Mosul.
The group's fighters have waged a campaign of kidnappings, killings and bomb attacks targeting civilians and security forces.

Topics: Mosul

Related

0
Middle-East
After years of silence, music fills streets of Iraq’s Mosul
0
Middle-East
Six killed by car bomb near Iraq's Mosul

Latest updates

UN Yemen envoy to visit battleground port ahead of peace talks
0
Bamboo house for Manila slums wins top prize in future cities contest
0
EU says has strong concerns over detained journalists in Turkey
0
Indian baby survives being run over by train
0
At least three schoolchildren killed in bomb blast near Mosul - police
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.