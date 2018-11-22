You are here

EU, UK agree draft on ‘ambitious’ post-Brexit ties

Both sides have agreed to extend the post-Brexit transition period from December 31, 2020 ‘for up to one or two years.’ (AFP)
AFP
  • The EU leaders are due to meet at a summit in Brussels on Sunday to endorse both documents
  • Downing Street said the prime minister was holding a teleconference with cabinet ministers about the deal
AFP
BRUSSELS: The European Union and Britain agreed Thursday a draft declaration on their post-Brexit relations that sets out an “ambitious, broad, deep and flexible partnership,” officials said.
The two sides have also agreed a draft deal extending the transition period by one or two years beyond the end of 2020, a final sticking point of the divorce deal.
European Council President Donald Tusk said the EU executive, the European Commission, informed him it has agreed the political declaration on the future ties with Britain.
“I have just sent to EU27 a draft Political Declaration on the Future Relationship between EU and UK,” said Tusk, who represents the 27 remaining EU member countries.
“The Commission President (Jean-Claude Juncker) has informed me that it has been agreed at negotiators’ level and agreed in principle at political level,” Tusk tweeted.
He said EU leaders still have to endorse the draft declaration, which is due to accompany a draft of agreed terms for Britain’s withdrawal from the bloc on March 29.
The EU leaders are due to meet at a summit in Brussels on Sunday to endorse both documents.
“The declaration establishes the parameters of an ambitious, broad, deep and flexible partnership across trade and economic cooperation” and other areas, according to a copy of the document seen by AFP.
The other areas cover law enforcement, criminal justice, foreign policy, security and defense and wider areas of cooperation, according to the draft.
In an update of the withdrawal agreement, both sides have agreed to extend the post-Brexit transition period from December 31, 2020 “for up to one or two years.”
The transition period is designed to allow governments and businesses to adjust to a new relationship after more than four decades of close ties.
Following the announcement of the draft declaration, the British parliament said Prime Minister Theresa May will make an “emergency statement” to MPs on Thursday.
Downing Street said the prime minister was holding a teleconference with cabinet ministers about the deal.

Topics: EU UK Brexit

Abused Hong Kong maid Erwiana ‘disappointed’ after employer’s early prison release

AFP
  • Erwiana Sulistyaningsih became the face of abused maids in Hong Kong
  • Employer Law Wan-tung was sentenced to six years in prison in 2015 for grievous bodily harm, assault, criminal intimidation and failure to pay wages
AFP
HONG KONG: A former Indonesian domestic worker in a high-profile abuse case said Thursday she was “sad and disappointed” after her employer, who was jailed for starving and beating her, walked free before finishing her sentence.
Erwiana Sulistyaningsih became the face of abused maids in Hong Kong, after pictures showed how she was imprisoned, starved and violently beaten by her former employer.
Law Wan-tung was sentenced to six years in prison in 2015 for grievous bodily harm, assault, criminal intimidation and failure to pay wages, and was ordered by a court last year to pay more than $100,000 in damages.
But Law secured an early release from prison a few months ago, the South China Morning Post reported Wednesday, citing a lawyer from the city’s justice department.
Erwiana expressed her disappointment Thursday and said the six-year sentence was not enough “for the terrible crimes that she committed against me and the other victims.”
“I feel very sad and disappointed when I learned that my former employer Law Wan-tung was released from jail earlier than the actual imprisonment that she had to serve,” she said.
“She... tortured me, held me captive, denied me rest and refused to pay me any wages,” Erwiana told reporters.
“It is my hope that Law Wan-tung can admit to her wrongdoings, apologize to the victims and resolve to never do the same thing to anyone ever again,” she added.
Tutik Lestari Ningsih — another former maid from Indonesia of Law — said the news made her feel “very unsafe” because Law had previously threatened to kill her.
The Correctional Services Department said in a statement said that due to privacy regulations they would not disclose specific details.
Prison inmates can receive a one-third sentence reduction on good behavior, although Law had not yet served adequate time of her sentence for this to apply.
More than 340,000 domestic helpers work in Hong Kong — mostly from the Philippines and Indonesia — often performing menial tasks for low wages while living in poor conditions.

Topics: Hong Kong maids

