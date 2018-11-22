Abu Dhabi’s IPIC files lawsuit against Goldman Sachs, others over 1MDB case

You are here

1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) is the subject of corruption and money-laundering investigations in at least six countries. (AFP)
ABU DHABI: Abu Dhabi’s International Petroleum Investment Co. (IPIC) said on Wednesday it had filed a lawsuit against US investment bank Goldman Sachs and others to recover losses suffered through its dealings with Malaysian state fund 1MDB.
1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) is the subject of corruption and money-laundering investigations in at least six countries.
Government-owned IPIC said in a statement it filed a civil legal action in New York against Goldman, and others, alleging they “played a central role in a long-running effort to corrupt former executives of IPIC and its subsidiary Aabar Investments, and mislead IPIC and Aabar.”
The suit alleges Goldman conspired with unidentified people from Malaysia to bribe Khadem Abdulla Al-Qubaisi, former IPIC managing director and Aabar chairman, and Mohamed Ahmed Badawy Al-Husseiny, former Aabar chief executive, to further the business of Goldman and 1MDB at the expense of IPIC and Aabar.
“We are in the process of assessing the details of the allegations and fully expect to contest the claim vigorously,” a Goldman spokesman said.
Malaysian government officials could not immediately be reached for comment.
IPIC also said in its statement that it had filed a criminal complaint in the United Arab Emirates against Qubaisi and Husseiny, for allegedly accepting bribes and abusing their authority. The current whereabouts of the two men is not publicly known and they could not be contacted.
“For Abu Dhabi to advance serious allegations against Khadem Al-Qubaisi, while at the same time denying him the opportunity to speak to his lawyers, review any evidence and put forward any defense is the most serious abuse of process,” Qubaisi’s lawyer Michael O’Kane, senior partner and head of business crime at Peters & Peters Solicitors LLP, said in an email to Reuters.
Last year, 1MDB and the Malaysian government agreed to pay $1.2 billion to IPIC under a London arbitration award and assume responsibility for future principal and interest payments on 1MDB bonds which IPIC had guaranteed.
On Tuesday, Malaysia sought to set aside that award, IPIC said. It said it would fight that action and take steps to reaffirm the validity of the settlement.
An estimated $4.5 billion was misappropriated from 1MDB by high-level officials of the fund and their associates between 2009 and 2014, the US Justice Department has alleged.
Three weeks ago, US prosecutors unveiled criminal charges against two former Goldman bankers and Malaysian financier Low Taek Jho related to the 1MDB case.
Meanwhile, the Malaysian government has said it wants to reclaim from Goldman fees which the US bank received for helping 1MDB raise money as well as losses suffered due to the deals.

Topics: Finance 1MDB IPIC Abu Dhabi UAE Malaysia

JUBA, South Sudan: South Sudan is making its first big foreign investment pitch since declaring an end to civil war, but the oil-rich nation faces hesitation from some companies that want to make sure the fragile new peace deal holds.
The country is eager to make up for $4 billion in lost revenue caused by the five-year conflict after the government and armed opposition signed a power-sharing agreement two months ago.
Tapping 3.5 billion barrels of oil reserves, the third largest in Africa, is the fastest route for South Sudan, whose economy is almost entirely dependent on oil exports.
“Do business or get out,” South Sudan’s petroleum minister, Ezekiel Lol Gatkuoth, said in an interview with The Associated Press on Wednesday.
More than 400 international and local companies are attending this week’s Africa Oil & Power Conference in the capital, Juba, up from the 300 that attended the initial conference last year.
The government is offering prospective investors incentives such as a tax-free grace period of up to 10 years. It hopes to build on the momentum created in August when drilling resumed in key oil fields for the first time since 2013. The aim is to return to the pre-conflict production of 350,000 barrels per day.
Some at the investment conference expressed cautious optimism after preliminary signs of growth.
Earlier this year Russian oil company Zarubezhneft signed a memorandum of understanding with South Sudan’s oil ministry to explore the 10 oil blocks that remain open. The government is also speaking with Russia’s third largest oil producer, Gazprom Neft, and Rosneft.
Those already licensed to operate in the newly reopened oil fields in Unity State are China National Petroleum Corporation, India-based Oil and Natural Gas Corporation and Malaysia-based Petronas.
And early next year local oil marketing company Trinity Energy will begin building East Africa’s only oil refinery, a $350 million project that will take about 18 months to complete. It will be able to produce 25,000 barrels per day. Currently South Sudan exports its crude oil, only to buy it back.
“South Sudan is a fantastic blank canvas ... because we see that the demand is here,” said Pearl Uzokwe, director of governance and sustainability at the Sahara Group, a Nigerian energy and infrastructure company that recently signed a memorandum of understanding with the government.
However, she said, it’s important for South Sudan’s government to create an enabling environment.
Past peace deals, as well as power-sharing arrangements between President Salva Kiir and armed opposition leader Riek Machar, have collapsed amid fresh fighting.
One analyst said most of his clients, especially Western ones, are taking a “wait and see” approach even as the mood seems positive.
“They’re not willing to commit to anything right now,” Shawn Robert Duthie, senior analyst for Africa Risk Consulting, told the AP. Many are worried about their reputational risk, he said. South Sudan’s oil sector has faced scrutiny for allegedly using oil revenues to fuel the civil war.
If the new peace deal can last a year without any huge flare-ups and if Kiir and his returning deputy Machar can work together it might help in bringing more people to the table, Duthie said.

Topics: South Sudan Sudan Oil

