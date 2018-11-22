You are here

‘Operational cooperation’: Brexit deal vague on EU-Britain security ties

Anti-Brexit demonstrators hold placards calling for a “People’s Vote” as they protest outside the Houses of Parliament in central London. (AFP)
BRUSSELS: Britain has failed to win a guarantee of access to EU security databases once it leaves the European Union, according to a draft deal agreed between London and Brussels on future ties, leaving such co-operation open to negotiation.
Britain, along with France, is one of Europe’s biggest military powers and hoped that security would be one of its bargaining chips as it seeks a new relationship with the EU, calling for a defense and security treaty in 2019.
While the draft text does contain a specific chapter on a close post-Brexit security relationship, a sub-heading referring to “operational cooperation” between police and justice systems remains vague.
“The parties ... will therefore work together to identify the terms for the United Kingdom’s cooperation via Europol and Eurojust,” said the text, referring to the EU’s law enforcement agency and its legal agency.
British access to the EU’s passenger name recognition database, fingerprints and other data looks unlikely to continue, as the text instead calls for both sides to establish “reciprocal arrangements for timely, effective and efficient exchanges.”
The so-called political declaration, which is to accompany Britain’s divorce treaty, is not legally binding but underscores the EU’s insistence that Britain must accept the consequences of becoming a third country, outside the bloc.
Britain has argued that the European Union cannot protect itself from Islamist militants and Russian threats without help from London, which would itself become more vulnerable without continued access to EU intelligence and databases.
British demands to remain in the EU’s Galileo satellite program, which the bloc is developing to rival the US Global Positioning System, have so far not been met. The text calls for “appropriate arrangements for cooperation on space.”
EU rules prohibit sharing sensitive information with countries outside the bloc, which Britain leaves on March 29 next year, although any changes will not take effect until the end of a status-quo transition period at the end of 2020.
Britain did win assurances that it will be able to benefit from EU defense integration to allow British industry to work with lucrative EU military projects and tap into EU funds.
Britain will be “invited to participate on an exceptional basis” in the EU’s flagship defense pact, known as Permanent Structured Cooperation, or PESCO, agreed in December 2017.
The 25 countries in the new EU defense pact unveiled a new series of projects on Monday that governments will develop together, including plans for an European armored infantry fighting vehicle, upgrades of attack helicopters and a joint EU intelligence school to train spies.

Political uncertainty as Kashmir Assembly dissolved

NEW DELHI: In a surprise move, Jammu and Kashmir Gov. Satya Pal Malik dissolved the local Assembly Wednesday night, paving the way for fresh elections in the troubled Indian state.

The dissolution came amid reports of a joint move by two mainstream political parties, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the National Conference (NC), to stake a claim to form a state government with support from the Congress Party.

The dissolution came immediately after PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti faxed a letter to Malik claiming the support of the NC and the Congress Party for the formation of a government. She claimed the support of 56 of the Assembly’s 87 members.

Shortly after that, Sajjad Lone, leader of the People’s Conference party, sent a letter to Malik staking a rival claim to form a government with the support of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which has 25 seats in the Assembly.

“Jammu and Kashmir needs a firm administration to deal with terrorism and not a combination of terror-friendly parties,” the BJP tweeted immediately after the dissolution.

“The best option in such a scenario is to go for fresh elections at the earliest. This Assembly cannot produce a stable government.”

NC leader Omar Abdullah criticized Malik for dissolving the Assembly, saying: “It can’t be a coincidence that within minutes of Mehbooba Mufti’s letter staking a claim, the order to dissolve the Assembly suddenly appears.” Abdullah added: “Justice has not been done to us.”

PDP spokesman Rafi Ahmad Mir told Arab News: “The decision to dissolve the Assembly is undemocratic.”

But Dr. Hina Bhat of the BJP told Arab News that “an unprincipled alliance” was “trying to come to power in (the state capital) Srinagar to inject uncertainty and delay the election. Let there be a fresh election so everything will be clear.”

Srinagar-based scholar Dr. Siddiqi Wahid told Arab News: “New Delhi is very serious about bringing in a Hindu-majority government in Srinagar. The dissolution is the first indicator of that.”

He added: “People in Kashmir have lost all sense of surprise at this kind of political maneuvering.”

 Prof. Sheikh Showkat Hussain of the Central University of Kashmir told Arab News: “To say that this is a mockery of democracy would be an understatement.”

 He said: “Already there’s a strong sense of alienation among people, and the insurgency is strengthening in Kashmir. When you launch this kind of onslaught on democracy, it triggers more alienation.”

He added: “The trust deficit that already exists gets magnified, and people lose what little faith they have in the system. It gives separatists the chance to claim that the electoral system here is a farce.”

