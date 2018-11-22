Israeli sues Airbnb over West Bank settlement listing ban

You are here

Nati Rom, the founder of Israel's Lev Haolam organization. (AFP)
JERUSALEM: An Israeli settler is suing Airbnb over its ban on West Bank settlement listings, heeding the call of Israeli officials to challenge the decision.
Ma’anit Rabinovich, who advertised her settlement apartment on Airbnb, filed a lawsuit against the company at a Jerusalem court on Thursday. She argues that the decision represents a “grave, offensive and outrageous discrimination.” Her suit points to disputed territories where Airbnb continues to operate, such as Tibet and northern Cyprus, among others.
Rabinovich is suing for 15,000 ($4,000) shekels in damages.
The vacation rental company said Monday it would take down 200 listings in Israeli settlements after coming under pressure by Palestinians and rights groups.
The decision prompted threats by Israel of high taxes on the site. Israel’s tourism minister encouraged Israelis to sue the company.

Topics: Airbnb Israel Palestine West Bank West Bank settlement

Syrian ‘Toy Smuggler’ jailed for donation fraud

Adham was dubbed the “Toy Smuggler” for his campaign to collect money for orphans in the war-ravaged town of Aleppo. (AFP)
Updated 22 November 2018
AFP
0

Syrian ‘Toy Smuggler’ jailed for donation fraud

  • Funds raised while Adham was chair of the Finnish-Syrian Association did not all go directly to help people in Syria
Updated 22 November 2018
AFP
0

HELSINKI: A Helsinki court on Wednesday found a Finnish-Syrian man who won global media fame for distributing toys to orphans in Syria guilty of money laundering and fraud.

Rami Adham, dubbed the “Toy Smuggler” for his campaign to collect money for orphans in the war-ravaged town of Aleppo, was sentenced to 10 months in prison for misdirecting charitable funds, and collecting over €300,000 ($342,000) in donations without the correct permits.

The district court found that funds raised while Adham was chair of the Finnish-Syrian Association did not all go directly to help people in Syria, as claimed.

Instead, €62,000 was spent on a cabin in a garden allotment. The court rejected Adham’s explanation that the money came from his uncle in a Gulf country.

“It is also a clear fact that the purchase in question was not paid for out of personal funds,” the written judgment said.

The judge declared that Adham’s three previous convictions meant a prison sentence was necessary. Finnish media has reported his prior convictions include tax fraud, drug offenses and assault.

 

Topics: Finland Syria

