Latest US airstrikes in Somalia kill six extremists

Al-Shabab has carried out a number of attacks in the capital. (Reuters)
NAIROBI: The US military on Thursday announced the latest of several deadly airstrikes this week against Al-Shabab extremists in Somalia as it targets a region well north of where the Al-Qaeda-linked terrorists control large parts of the country.

The US Africa Command statement said two new strikes killed six fighters and destroyed a weapons cache on Wednesday near Harardere. That Al-Shabab-controlled community last month was targeted by the deadliest US airstrike in almost a year, with dozens of extremists killed.

The US has now carried out 35 airstrikes this year against Al-Shabab, Africa’s deadliest extremist group, which continues to stage deadly attacks in the capital, Mogadishu, and other cities.

Somali intelligence officials said the latest airstrikes targeted locations in the rural villages of Jimo-Luqunyar and Adaley, 75 km northeast of Harardere.

They said at least four missiles hit a base for over 30 extremists assigned to collect livestock taxes from nomadic communities in the area. The officials requested anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to the media.

Two US airstrikes on Monday killed 37 extremists and one on Tuesday killed seven.

This week’s airstrikes have been carried out in Mudug region, well north of Mogadishu and the south and central areas.

Al-Shabab recently relocated to Harardere as a key training and planning base after the US and allies increased pressure and surveillance further south. Somali intelligence officials last month told The Associated Press that last month’s US airstrike near Harardere largely destroyed a training camp where recruits were preparing to graduate. The officials said more than 75 people were killed, while the US said about 60 extremists were killed.

The Mudug region, however, is a more difficult hideout for Al-Shabab as its fighters prefer the shrubbier ground further south.

The US military has said the airstrikes are aimed at reducing Al-Shabab’s ability to plan attacks, disrupting its leadership networks and limiting its freedom of movement in the Horn of Africa nation.

Topics: Somalia

Political uncertainty as Kashmir Assembly dissolved

Updated 55 min 22 sec ago
 SANJAY KUMAR
0

Political uncertainty as Kashmir Assembly dissolved

  • The dissolution came immediately after PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti faxed a letter to Malik claiming the support of the NC and the Congress Party for the formation of a government
  • Jammu and Kashmir needs a firm administration to deal with terrorism and not a combination of terror-friendly parties: BJP
Updated 55 min 22 sec ago
 SANJAY KUMAR
0

NEW DELHI: In a surprise move, Jammu and Kashmir Gov. Satya Pal Malik dissolved the local Assembly Wednesday night, paving the way for fresh elections in the troubled Indian state.

The dissolution came amid reports of a joint move by two mainstream political parties, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the National Conference (NC), to stake a claim to form a state government with support from the Congress Party.

The dissolution came immediately after PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti faxed a letter to Malik claiming the support of the NC and the Congress Party for the formation of a government. She claimed the support of 56 of the Assembly’s 87 members.

Shortly after that, Sajjad Lone, leader of the People’s Conference party, sent a letter to Malik staking a rival claim to form a government with the support of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which has 25 seats in the Assembly.

“Jammu and Kashmir needs a firm administration to deal with terrorism and not a combination of terror-friendly parties,” the BJP tweeted immediately after the dissolution.

“The best option in such a scenario is to go for fresh elections at the earliest. This Assembly cannot produce a stable government.”

NC leader Omar Abdullah criticized Malik for dissolving the Assembly, saying: “It can’t be a coincidence that within minutes of Mehbooba Mufti’s letter staking a claim, the order to dissolve the Assembly suddenly appears.” Abdullah added: “Justice has not been done to us.”

PDP spokesman Rafi Ahmad Mir told Arab News: “The decision to dissolve the Assembly is undemocratic.”

But Dr. Hina Bhat of the BJP told Arab News that “an unprincipled alliance” was “trying to come to power in (the state capital) Srinagar to inject uncertainty and delay the election. Let there be a fresh election so everything will be clear.”

Srinagar-based scholar Dr. Siddiqi Wahid told Arab News: “New Delhi is very serious about bringing in a Hindu-majority government in Srinagar. The dissolution is the first indicator of that.”

He added: “People in Kashmir have lost all sense of surprise at this kind of political maneuvering.”

 Prof. Sheikh Showkat Hussain of the Central University of Kashmir told Arab News: “To say that this is a mockery of democracy would be an understatement.”

 He said: “Already there’s a strong sense of alienation among people, and the insurgency is strengthening in Kashmir. When you launch this kind of onslaught on democracy, it triggers more alienation.”

He added: “The trust deficit that already exists gets magnified, and people lose what little faith they have in the system. It gives separatists the chance to claim that the electoral system here is a farce.”

Topics: Kashmir

