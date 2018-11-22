You are here

Merkel's would-be successor questions Germany's sacrosanct asylum pledge

Reuters
  • Merz said that Germany’s constitutional guarantee was “unique” in the European Union
  • His remarks were also an implicit rebuke to Merkel, whose decision in 2015 to admit over a million Syrian war refugees scrambled European politics and helped generate a far-right surge across the continent
Reuters
BERLIN: A conservative running to succeed Chancellor Angela Merkel as head of their party has raised an outcry by questioning Germany’s constitutional guarantee of asylum that was enshrined to atone for World War Two Nazi crimes.
Germany’s “Grundgesetz” (Basic Law) assures asylum to all “politically persecuted” — a simpler pledge in the past when it covered a handful of Soviet dissidents during the Cold War than now when millions seek sanctuary in Europe from war and poverty.
This might have to change, would-be Merkel successor Friedrich Merz said on Wednesday evening on the campaign trail in Thuringia, an eastern state where hostility to immigrants helped propel the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) to third place in the 2017 national election.
“We must be prepared to discuss the constitutional right to asylum if we seriously want a European immigration and refugee policy,” he said to applause from local party delegates.
Merz said that Germany’s constitutional guarantee was “unique” in the European Union, meaning Berlin could be obliged to take in refugees rejected under a common European asylum policy. The bloc is divided over how it should cope with an influx of migrants, many fleeing civil war in Syria.
After a wave of criticism from across the political spectrum, Merz appeared to row back on Thursday.
“Of course, I do not question the fundamental right to asylum, because we make politics out of Christian responsibility and against the background of German history,” Merz said.
But he added that migration and asylum issues could only be solved in a European context nowadays.
Constitutional provisions granting asylum are indeed rare. But all other EU countries have equivalently strong legal commitments to guaranteeing asylum to the persecuted, including via international conventions that have constitutional force.
His remarks were also an implicit rebuke to Merkel, whose decision in 2015 to admit over a million Syrian war refugees scrambled European politics and helped generate a far-right surge across the continent.
Merz trails Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, dubbed “mini-Merkel” for her similarities in policy and style, in leadership polls of Christian Democratic (CDU) party members.
The winner will be in pole position to lead the EU’s largest country and economic powerhouse.

Historical principle
Kramp-Karrenbauer rejected Merz’s proposal, saying it risked undermining a principle that was central to the CDU.
“Abolishing the basic right of asylum or introducing limits so that it will, in effect, not exist in the way our mothers and fathers thought of it, is for me incompatible with what the CDU stands for and with the legacy of (former chancellor) Helmut Kohl,” she told a Bild livestream event.
Kohl, who died last year, championed the idea that Germany, responsible for some of history’s greatest crimes, including the Holocaust of Europe’s Jews, had a special duty to foster peace by forging an integrated, democratic Europe.
Merz also appeared to align himself against Merkel with East European opponents of a UN migration pact during the hustings in the small Thuringian town of Seebach.
His remarks drew fire as well from Health Minister Jens Spahn, the third-placed candidate in the succession race and another critic of her liberal refugee policies.
“The constitutional right to asylum for political refugees is a great virtue of our constitution, created against the background of two world wars, great suffering and vast displacements,” Spahn wrote on Twitter.
The CDU will pick a successor to Merkel, chancellor since 2005 but stepping down from the party helm after a string of regional election setbacks, at a congress in December.
Social Democratic Finance Minister Olaf Scholz was caustic, telling the Passauer Neue Presse newspaper it was annoying to see the “CDU’s internal popularity contest being carried out on the backs of the very weakest” — an allusion to asylum seekers. 

Chief of Russia’s military intelligence agency dies

Igor Korobov died at the age of 62. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service/AP)
AFP
Chief of Russia's military intelligence agency dies

  • Under his tenure the GRU has become a byword for Russian meddling in Western affairs
  • The ministry said he died on Wednesday after a “long and serious illness”
AFP
Moscow: Russia’s military intelligence chief who oversaw a series of notorious operations abroad has died after a long illness, with Moscow praising him Thursday as a “great man” and a patriot.
Igor Korobov, 62, had headed the defense ministry’s Main Intelligence Directorate (GRU) since 2016 and was the target of US sanctions.
Under his tenure the GRU has become a byword for Russian meddling in Western affairs.
The ministry said he died on Wednesday after a “long and serious illness,” with analysts suggesting it was a code word for cancer.
Korobov’s 57-year-old first deputy, Vice Admiral Igor Kostyukov, has been appointed acting GRU chief and is likely become his successor, state news agency TASS said, citing a military source.
President Vladimir Putin has expressed condolences, said his spokesman Dmitry Peskov, adding the two “had been in constant dialogue.”
“The dear memory of this great man, a faithful Russian son and a patriot of the Motherland... will remain forever in our hearts,” the defense ministry said.
Sergei Naryshkin, the head of the SVR foreign intelligence agency, a GRU rival, praised Korobov as a “true comrade-in-arms.”
The West has accused the ultra-secretive agency of carrying out attacks on foreign soil, including the poisoning of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia with a Soviet-designed nerve agent in Britain in March.
Washington has said the GRU was directly involved in interfering in the 2016 US election through “cyber-enabled activities,” while the Netherlands has said they had thwarted a GRU cyberattack on the global chemical weapons watchdog.
Russia has denied the charges.
Korobov did not participate in a gala marking the centenary of the service in early November when Putin heaped praise on the GRU.
Korobov’s first deputy Kostyukov, who is thought to be in charge of Russia’s Syria operations at the GRU, reportedly presided over the ceremony.
“If he is appointed, then he will be the first naval seaman in the history of the GRU to become a military intelligence chief,” TASS quoted its source as saying.
Korobov, who joined military intelligence in 1985, received the Hero of Russia decoration for his service.

