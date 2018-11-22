You are here

  • Home
  • Jordanian king honors Saudi chief of staff
﻿

Jordanian king honors Saudi chief of staff

A handout photo released by the Jordanian Royal Palace on November 22, 2018 shows Jordan's King Abdullah II (R) presenting General Fayyad bin Hamed Al Ruwaili (L), Saudi Arabia's Armed Forces' Chairman of the General Staff, with the Order of Military Merit of the First Degree during their meeting in the capital Amman. (AFP)
Updated 22 November 2018
Arab News
0

Jordanian king honors Saudi chief of staff

  • Al-Ruwaili thanked the king, saying that strong military ties between Saudi Arabia and Jordan are vital for regional security
Updated 22 November 2018
Arab News
0

JEDDAH: King Abdullah II of Jordan awarded the military chief of staff of Saudi Arabia, Maj. Gen. Fayyad bin Hamed Al-Ruwaili, Jordan’s Order of Military Merit, First Class in Amman on Thursday, in recognition of Al-Ruwaili’s efforts to strengthen military cooperation between the two countries.
The ceremony was attended by the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of Jordan, Lt. Gen. Mahmoud Abdul Halim Freihat.
Al-Ruwaili thanked the king, saying that strong military ties between Saudi Arabia and Jordan are vital for regional security.
Earlier, Al-Ruwaili met with Freihat to explore coordination between the two countries’ armed forces in a number of different areas.

Topics: Jordan

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
191,000 narcotic pills seized at Saudi-Jordanian border
0
Middle-East
Saudi-Jordan joint statement underlines solid bilateral ties

Saudi Arabian aid agency, International Committee of Red Cross official discuss relief affairs

Dr. Al-Rabeeah said methods were discussed to meet the needs of the food security and nutrition sectors in Yemen. (SPA)
Updated 23 November 2018
Arab News
0

Saudi Arabian aid agency, International Committee of Red Cross official discuss relief affairs

Updated 23 November 2018
Arab News
0

JEDDAH: Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, supervisor general of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief), met with the director general of International Committee of Red Cross (ICRC), Yahya Al-Olaibi, in Riyadh on Thursday.
They discussed matters related to humanitarian and relief affairs and joint health programs between the two sides in several countries, especially in Yemen.
Al-Rabeeah also met with the UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation Reem Al-Hashimy at the center’s headquarters in Riyadh on Wednesday.
Dr. Al-Rabeeah said methods were discussed to meet the needs of the food security and nutrition sectors in the most affected areas in Yemen.

Topics: King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) Yemen Syria

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
KSRelief opens village for Yemeni refugees in Djibouti
0
Saudi Arabia
KSRelief signs accord to rehabilitate Yemeni children conscripted by Houthis

Latest updates

British police release video of Skripal poisoning suspects
0
IAEA calls on North Korea to re-admit nuclear inspectors
0
Pakistanis register 100,000 complaints through official app
0
Golfing greats Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson to serve up a sorry show in Las Vegas
0
Silver Arrows of Mercedes ready to go for broke in Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.