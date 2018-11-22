Jordanian king honors Saudi chief of staff

Saudi Arabian aid agency, International Committee of Red Cross official discuss relief affairs

JEDDAH: Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, supervisor general of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief), met with the director general of International Committee of Red Cross (ICRC), Yahya Al-Olaibi, in Riyadh on Thursday.

They discussed matters related to humanitarian and relief affairs and joint health programs between the two sides in several countries, especially in Yemen.

Al-Rabeeah also met with the UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation Reem Al-Hashimy at the center’s headquarters in Riyadh on Wednesday.

Dr. Al-Rabeeah said methods were discussed to meet the needs of the food security and nutrition sectors in the most affected areas in Yemen.