Jordanian king honors Saudi chief of staff

JEDDAH: King Abdullah II of Jordan awarded the military chief of staff of Saudi Arabia, Maj. Gen. Fayyad bin Hamed Al-Ruwaili, Jordan’s Order of Military Merit, First Class in Amman on Thursday, in recognition of Al-Ruwaili’s efforts to strengthen military cooperation between the two countries.
The ceremony was attended by the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of Jordan, Lt. Gen. Mahmoud Abdul Halim Freihat.
Al-Ruwaili thanked the king, saying that strong military ties between Saudi Arabia and Jordan are vital for regional security.
Earlier, Al-Ruwaili met with Freihat to explore coordination between the two countries’ armed forces in a number of different areas.
