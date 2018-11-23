You are here

  • Home
  • Arab energy ministers meet in Cairo
﻿

Arab energy ministers meet in Cairo

The Saudi Arabian delegation was led by Naif Al-Abadi, deputy minister of energy, industry and mineral resources. (SPA)
Updated 23 November 2018
Arab News
0

Arab energy ministers meet in Cairo

  • The meeting discussed the developments of the Arab Common Market for electricity
Updated 23 November 2018
Arab News
0

JDDAH: The executive office of the Arab Ministerial Council for Electricity held its 34th meeting at the headquarters of the Secretariat General of the League of Arab States in Cairo on Thursday. The meeting was led by Egyptian Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy Mohamed El-Markabi.
The Saudi Arabian delegation was led by Naif Al-Abadi, deputy minister of energy, industry and mineral resources.
The meeting discussed the developments of the Arab Common Market for electricity — especially the potential of nuclear energy — as well as the Arab Strategy for Sustainable Energy 2030, including cooperation with China and India on the implementation of sustainable energy.

Topics: Arab energy ministers Egypt Saudi Arabia

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Crown prince to attend G-20 summit in Argentina: Energy Minister
0
Saudi Arabia
KSA, South Korea invest SR487m in nuclear projects to diversify energy

Saudi Arabian aid agency, International Committee of Red Cross official discuss relief affairs

Dr. Al-Rabeeah said methods were discussed to meet the needs of the food security and nutrition sectors in Yemen. (SPA)
Updated 23 November 2018
Arab News
0

Saudi Arabian aid agency, International Committee of Red Cross official discuss relief affairs

Updated 23 November 2018
Arab News
0

JEDDAH: Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, supervisor general of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief), met with the director general of International Committee of Red Cross (ICRC), Yahya Al-Olaibi, in Riyadh on Thursday.
They discussed matters related to humanitarian and relief affairs and joint health programs between the two sides in several countries, especially in Yemen.
Al-Rabeeah also met with the UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation Reem Al-Hashimy at the center’s headquarters in Riyadh on Wednesday.
Dr. Al-Rabeeah said methods were discussed to meet the needs of the food security and nutrition sectors in the most affected areas in Yemen.

Topics: King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) Yemen Syria

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
KSRelief opens village for Yemeni refugees in Djibouti
0
Saudi Arabia
KSRelief signs accord to rehabilitate Yemeni children conscripted by Houthis

Latest updates

Beijing sees population fall for first time in 20 years - Xinhua
0
British police release video of Skripal poisoning suspects
0
IAEA calls on North Korea to re-admit nuclear inspectors
0
Pakistanis register 100,000 complaints through official app
0
Golfing greats Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson to serve up a sorry show in Las Vegas
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.