JEDDAH: Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, supervisor general of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief), met with the director general of International Committee of Red Cross (ICRC), Yahya Al-Olaibi, in Riyadh on Thursday.
They discussed matters related to humanitarian and relief affairs and joint health programs between the two sides in several countries, especially in Yemen.
Al-Rabeeah also met with the UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation Reem Al-Hashimy at the center’s headquarters in Riyadh on Wednesday.
Dr. Al-Rabeeah said methods were discussed to meet the needs of the food security and nutrition sectors in the most affected areas in Yemen.
Saudi Arabian aid agency, International Committee of Red Cross official discuss relief affairs
Saudi Arabian aid agency, International Committee of Red Cross official discuss relief affairs
JEDDAH: Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, supervisor general of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief), met with the director general of International Committee of Red Cross (ICRC), Yahya Al-Olaibi, in Riyadh on Thursday.