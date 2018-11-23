Saudi Arabian aid agency, International Committee of Red Cross official discuss relief affairs

Arab energy ministers meet in Cairo

JDDAH: The executive office of the Arab Ministerial Council for Electricity held its 34th meeting at the headquarters of the Secretariat General of the League of Arab States in Cairo on Thursday. The meeting was led by Egyptian Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy Mohamed El-Markabi.

The Saudi Arabian delegation was led by Naif Al-Abadi, deputy minister of energy, industry and mineral resources.

The meeting discussed the developments of the Arab Common Market for electricity — especially the potential of nuclear energy — as well as the Arab Strategy for Sustainable Energy 2030, including cooperation with China and India on the implementation of sustainable energy.