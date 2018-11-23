You are here

British police release video of Skripal poisoning suspects

Police officers are seen standing guard outside a residential address in Amesbury, southern England, on July 4, 2018 where police reported a man and woman were found unconscious in circumstances that sparked a major incident after contact with what was later identified as the nerve agent Novichok. (AFP)
LONDON: British police on Thursday released more video footage of the two suspects they believe poisoned former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter in Salisbury in March.
Two men — known by the aliases Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov — were charged in absentia for the attack in September.
Investigative website Bellingcat has named them as Alexander Yevgenyevich Mishkin and Anatoliy Chepiga, both of whom work for Russia’s GRU intelligence services.
Police realized video footage of two men arriving and moving around Salisbury on Sunday March 4, the day the Skripals were found slumped in the center of the English city.
A man and a woman were poisoned in the nearby town of Amesbury on June 30 after police believe they handled a perfume bottle that contained Novichok, a military-grade nerve agent developed by the Soviet Union used in the Skripal poisoning. The woman, Dawn Sturgess, died.
Police said they were appealing for more information from anybody who may have seen the two men in Britain between 2-4 March or had seen the counterfeit ‘Nina Ricci’ perfume box or bottle.

Topics: Sergei Skripal poisoning Russia London

IAEA calls on North Korea to re-admit nuclear inspectors

Amano called on North Korea to comply fully with its obligations. (AFP)
Updated 23 November 2018
AP
0

IAEA calls on North Korea to re-admit nuclear inspectors

  • Amano said there has been activity observed at Yongbyon, but “without access the agency cannot confirm the nature and purpose of these activities.”
Updated 23 November 2018
AP
0

VIENNA: The head of the UN’s atomic watchdog on Thursday called on North Korea to allow inspectors back into the country to monitor its nuclear program.
Speaking at a board meeting of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Director General Yukiya Amano noted that Pyongyang had in September talked about denuclearization measures including the “permanent dismantlement of the nuclear facilities in Yongbyon” — a reactor where it produces plutonium.
Amano said there has been activity observed at Yongbyon, but “without access the agency cannot confirm the nature and purpose of these activities.”
At a news conference later Thursday, he said he couldn’t elaborate on when exactly the activity was observed.
IAEA inspectors were expelled from North Korea in 2009 but Amano said the agency continues to prepare for their possible re-admittance.
“The agency continues to enhance its readiness to play an essential role in verifying (North Korea’s) nuclear program if a political agreement is reached among countries concerned,” he said. “I again call upon (North Korea) to comply fully with its obligations under relevant resolutions of the UN Security Council and of the IAEA board, to cooperate promptly with the agency and to resolve all outstanding issues.”

Topics: North Korea

