American tourist rescued in Australia after long night at sea

At least 10 die in suicide attack at Afghan army mosque

KABUL: At least 10 Afghan soldiers were killed in a mosque on Friday when a suicide bomber detonated explosives during prayers, a spokesman for the province’s governor said.

Residents and one source put the death toll at 26 from the attack in Mandozai district, Khost province, near the border with Pakistan. The mosque was packed with soldiers when the blast happened.

It came days after 55 clerics were killed while marking the birth of Prophet Muhammad in a Kabul hotel.

No group has claimed responsibility for either attack.

“The casualties may go up, but so far the number of deaths stand to 10. A helicopter is now evacuating the casualties,” Talib Mangal, a spokesman for the governor of Khost said by phone.

Daesh sympathizers in recent years have targeted Shia mosques and gathering areas in Kabul and elsewhere, killing hundreds of people.

But there has been no precedence of such attacks on Sunni followers of Islam like the Kabul gathering and Friday’s incident in Khost.

The events certainly add more pressure on the US-backed government which is grappling with increasing militancy by Taliban and Daesh affiliates.

In a statement issued by his office, President Ashraf Ghani while condemning the attack, ordered a probe into the incident and punishment of those whose negligence resulted in the attack.

Afghan army bases have come under repeated attacks by Taliban and Daesh militants in Afghanistan.

Casualties among security forces have soared as militants spread and escalate their strikes, targeting rural and urban areas. The rising violence comes despite the presence of US-led troops in Afghanistan.