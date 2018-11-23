You are here

﻿

American tourist rescued in Australia after long night at sea

The American tourist has been traveling along the Queensland coast and Great Barrier Reef for about three years. (Reuters)
Updated 23 November 2018
Reuters
An American tourist was rescued off Australia’s northeast coast on Thursday after his boat capsized, forcing him to spend a cold and lonely night on his overturned vessel as it drifted on the tide.
Levi Verwoest, 29, was sailing his 23-foot catamaran ‘Isis’ 40 kilometers off the Queensland coast on Wednesday evening when he realized the vessel was taking on water.
Within minutes, the boat capsized, but Verwoest was able to activate his emergency locator beacon, or EPIRB, only the next morning, after 12 hours of staying adrift.
A helicopter from the Royal Automobile Club of Queensland (RACQ) soon winched Verwoest from the hull of his overturned boat.
“Without that emergency beacon the poor bloke faced a much longer and more dangerous wait in the water for either a passing boat to see him or to be reported missing,” RACQ rescuer Arno Schoonwinkle was quoted in a media release as saying.
The tourist, who is from Hawaii and has been traveling along the Queensland coast and Great Barrier Reef for about three years, was not hurt.
He lost all his belongings though, including his passport and his catamaran but was calm as he spoke to the media.
“It was just irritating mostly,” Verwoest said of the ordeal.
“If I didn’t have the EPIRB I’d still be drifting out there and hoping someone sailed past.”

  • No responsibility claimed for attack
  • Dozens killed in earlier Kabul bombing
KABUL: At least 10 Afghan soldiers were killed in a mosque on Friday when a suicide bomber detonated explosives during prayers, a spokesman for the province’s governor said.
Residents and one source put the death toll at 26 from the attack in Mandozai district, Khost province, near the border with Pakistan. The mosque was packed with soldiers when the blast happened.
It came days after 55 clerics were killed while marking the birth of Prophet Muhammad in a Kabul hotel.
No group has claimed responsibility for either attack.
The mosque was packed with soldiers when the blast happened.
“The casualties may go up, but so far the number of deaths stand to 10. A helicopter is now evacuating the casualties,” Talib Mangal, a spokesman for the governor of Khost said by phone.
Daesh sympathizers in recent years have targeted Shia mosques and gathering areas in Kabul and elsewhere, killing hundreds of people.
But there has been no precedence of such attacks on Sunni followers of Islam like the Kabul gathering and Friday’s incident in Khost.
The events certainly add more pressure on the US-backed government which is grappling with increasing militancy by Taliban and Daesh affiliates.
In a statement issued by his office, President Ashraf Ghani while condemning the attack, ordered a probe into the incident and punishment of those whose negligence resulted in the attack. 
Afghan army bases have come under repeated attacks by Taliban and Daesh militants in Afghanistan.
Casualties among security forces have soared as militants spread and escalate their strikes, targeting rural and urban areas. The rising violence comes despite the presence of US-led troops in Afghanistan.

