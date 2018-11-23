You are here

California fire mostly contained, death toll rises to 84

Rescue workers carry a body away from a burned property in the Holly Hills area of Paradise, California on November 14. (AFP)
Updated 23 November 2018
AFP
LOS ANGELES: The fire that has ravaged northern California is now almost completely contained, authorities said Thursday as the death toll rose to 84.
Rain fell in the first measurable amounts in months in the drought-stricken area and this helped put out hot spots and smoldering fires, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said.
It said the so-called Camp Fire is now 95 percent contained.
The number of people listed as unaccounted for in the deadliest and most destructive fire in state history stands at 563. Previously the death toll had been put at 83.
Another three people died in a second major blaze that struck Malibu in southern California.
In the north, the Camp Fire has scorched 153,000 acres of land and destroyed more than 13,600 homes since it broke out on November 8.

At least 10 killed in Afghan army mosque suicide bombing

Updated 23 November 2018
Sayed Salahuddin
At least 10 killed in Afghan army mosque suicide bombing

  • No responsibility claimed for attack
  • Dozens killed in earlier Kabul bombing
Updated 23 November 2018
Sayed Salahuddin
KABUL: At least 10 Afghan soldiers were killed in a mosque on Friday when a suicide bomber detonated explosives during prayers, a spokesman for the province’s governor said.
Residents and one source put the death toll at 26 from the attack in Mandozai district, Khost province, near the border with Pakistan. The mosque was packed with soldiers when the blast happened.
It came days after 55 clerics were killed while marking the birth of Prophet Muhammad in a Kabul hotel.
No group has claimed responsibility for either attack.

Topics: Afghanistan

