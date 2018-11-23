You are here

Pakistan's UBL to close commercially nonviable New York branch

Earlier this year, UBL and its New York branch were directed by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York to strengthen its anti-money-laundering policies, but the bank cited commercial viability as the reason for closing the branch. (Photo courtesy: brandsynario.com)
Updated 23 November 2018
Khurshid Ahmed
KARACHI: Pakistan’s United Bank Limited said Thursday it was shutting its New York branch as part of a global realignment strategy.
Earlier this year, UBL and its New York branch were directed by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York to strengthen its anti-money-laundering policies.
But the bank cited commercial viability as the reason for closing the branch. 
Experts hailed the move, saying the bank should consolidate its local operations. 
“Good timely decision,” said Khurram Schehzad from JS Global Capital. “Our banks should consolidate their operations and critically see where it is viable, and where it is not, to operate.”
UBL is not the first Pakistani bank to close down a New York branch. 
Habib Bank Limited shuttered operations in the Big Apple after being hit with $630 million in penalties for compliance failures over anti-money laundering and sanctions rules.
HBL settled the matter out of court, agreeing to pay a fine of $225 million.
But fear of a hefty punishment from tough US financial regulators may have been a factor in UBL’s decision, said senior economist Muzzamil Aslam.
“HBL was not only the bank punished, there are other international banks who were penalised. There are even reports that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group is under investigation for violation of anti-money laundering laws.” 
Veteran banker AB Shahid called for stricter monitoring of banking transactions. “Banks are not sensitive to the transactions taking place in their systems. Right from account opening to transactions, the banks are responsible for monitoring everything.” 
UBL shares were down PKR3.31 to close at PKR137.34 on Thursday. The KSE-100 index was down 545.21 points on investor concerns about the country’s economic uncertainty.

South Africa to invest $1 billion in South Sudan’s oil sector

Updated 23 November 2018
Reuters
JUBA: South Africa will invest $1 billion in South Sudan’s oil sector, including in the construction of a refinery, the South African minister for energy and his South Sudanese counterpart for petroleum said on Friday.
South Sudan’s oil industry is dominated by Asian firms including China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC), Malaysia’s Petronas and India’s Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC Videsh).
The two ministers signed a memorandum of understanding which will also involve South Africa taking part in the exploration of several oil blocks, the ministers said.
“When this refinery is complete, it will have the capacity of producing 60,000 barrels of oil per day,” said Jeff Radebe, South Africa’s minister of energy.
Ezekiel Lol Gatkuoth, petroleum minister for South Sudan, said the deal also offers avenues for cooperation in the construction of a pipeline to serve fields located in the south of the country.
South Sudan exports its crude through another pipeline that goes to a port in neighboring Sudan to the north.
“It is instrumental to have a new a pipeline,” Gatkuoth said.

