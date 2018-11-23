You are here

  Turkey says roadmap on Syria's Manbij needs to be completed by year-end
Turkey says roadmap on Syria's Manbij needs to be completed by year-end

The agreed roadmap between the United States and Turkey on Syria’s Manbij needs to be completed before the end of the year. (File/AFP)
  • Turkey and the United States, both NATO allies, have seen their relationship strained by differences over Syria policy
  • In May they reached a deal over Manbij, after months of disagreement, under which Kurdish fighters are to completely withdraw from the town
ISTANBUL: An agreement with the United States for the removal of a Kurdish militia from the northern Syrian town of Manbij needs to completed by the end of the year, Turkey said on Friday, voicing frustration with what it says is a deal beset by delays.
Turkey and the United States, both NATO allies, have seen their relationship strained by differences over Syria policy. Washington has backed the YPG Kurdish militia in the fight against Islamic State. Turkey says the YPG is a terrorist group and an extension of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK).
In May they reached a deal over Manbij, after months of disagreement, under which Kurdish fighters are to completely withdraw from the town - something Turkey says has yet to happen.
This month, Turkish and U.S. troops began joint patrols in the region. That cooperation has been complicated as Turkey has shelled Kurdish fighters to the east of the Euphrates, across the river from Manbij, and threatened an offensive there.
"This delay should not exist anymore. This issue needs to be completed by the end of the year," Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told broadcaster CNN Turk, referring to the withdrawal of the YPG from Manbij.
"Joint patrols have begun in Manbij and YPG needs to withdraw immediately from here. When we start implementing the same roadmap on the east of the Euphrates as well, YPG/PKK will be thrown out of all the cities," he said.
The YPG are the core of a force that has fought against Islamic State with the support of U.S. air power, arms, funds, training and an estimated 2,000 American special forces troops on the ground.
Turkey has already intervened to sweep YPG fighters from territory west of the Euphrates in military campaigns over the past two years, but has not gone east of the river, in part to avoid direct confrontation with Washington.
However, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has more recently signalled that Turkey was ready to expand operations.
The YPG still controls are large swathe of northeast Syria, on Turkey's southern border. Turkey fears the YPG's presence across its border could fuel a Kurdish insurgency at home.
More than 40,000 people, most of them Kurds, have died since the autonomy-seeking PKK first took up arms against the Turkish state in 1984.

UAE reviewing clemency request in Briton spy case

UAE reviewing clemency request in Briton spy case

  • Espionage case against the 31-year-old Hedges ‘was an extremely serious case’
  • Hedges is a Ph.D. student who was arrested May 5 at Dubai Airport after a research trip to the UAE
LONDON: The United Arab Emirates is reviewing a request for clemency from the family of a British researcher sentenced to life in prison on espionage charges this week, the country’s ambassador to London said on Friday.

Matthew Hedges’s family “have made a request for clemency and the government is studying that request,” Ambassador Sulaiman Hamid Al-Mazroui said in a televised statement shown on BBC and Sky News in which he also defended the UAE’s judiciary.

“The government does not dictate verdicts to the courts,” Al-Mazroui said, dismissing criticism of the judicial process in the UAE from Hedges’s family and insisting that genuine researchers were able to visit his country “freely.”

“Matthew Hedges was not convicted after a five-minute trial as some have reported. This was an extremely serious case. We live in a dangerous neighborhood and national security must be our top priority,” he said.

A UAE court on Wednesday sentenced 31-year-old Hedges, who was studying for a doctorate on the UAE’s foreign and security policies at Durham University in northern England.

He had been arrested at Dubai airport on May 5.

British Prime Minister Theresa May said earlier she was “deeply disappointed and concerned” at the verdict in what is a key ally for Britain in the Gulf region.

The UAE foreign ministry also responded saying it hoped for “amicable solution to the Matthew Hedges case.”

Hedges’s wife Daniela Tejada has criticized British officials for their handling of the case, saying they had refused to defend her husband for fear of upsetting Dubai.

