Bomb hidden in vegetables kills at least 35 in market at Pakistan’s tribal region

The Orakzai region of the Khyber Pukhtunkhwa province, which borders Afghanistan, has been an enclave for militant activities. (AFP)
PESHAWAR, Pakistan: At least 35 people were killed and 50 wounded when a bomb hidden in a carton of vegetables ripped through a crowded marketplace in Pakistan’s restive northwestern tribal region Friday, officials said.

The attack took place during the regular Friday bazaar in Kalaya, a town in a Shiite-dominated area of Orakzai tribal district, senior local official Khalid Iqbal told AFP.

“According to our initial investigation, it was an improvised explosive device hidden in a carton of vegetables,” he said.

Another senior official, Ameen Ullah, said 31 people had been killed, including 22 Shiites.

More than 50 people were wounded, with 17 of them in critical condition, he said. Tribal police confirmed the toll.

Orakzai is one of seven restive semi-autonomous tribal regions on the Afghan border, an area that has long been a focal point in the global war on terror and was famously described by Barack Obama as “the most dangerous place in the world.”

Washington has insisted that the mountainous region provides safe havens to militants including the Afghan Taliban and Al Qaeda — an allegation that Islamabad denies.

Pakistan, which joined the US war on terror in 2001, says it has paid the price for the alliance.

It has been battling Islamist groups in the tribal belt since 2004, after its army entered the region to search for Al-Qaeda fighters who had fled across the border following the US-led invasion of Afghanistan.

Multiple bloody military operations have been carried out in the area, officially known as the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) and home to around five million ethnic Pashtuns.

Security has improved in the region in recent years, though lower-level attacks are still carried out with devastating regularity, often targeting Shiites in the area.

But it remains notorious for the availability of cheap guns and smuggled goods, along with narcotics including hashish and opium grown in both the FATA and neighboring Afghanistan.

Residents also complain of undue harassment by security forces, citing disappearances and extrajudicial killings.

Earlier this year Pakistan passed legislation which paves the way for the tribal areas to be merged into neighboring Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, bringing them into the political mainstream.

The move will impose the Pakistani judicial system on a region still loosely governed by British colonial-era laws and the tribal system of honor, and which has always existed on the fringes of the state.

Topics: Pakistan Taliban

Updated 55 min 7 sec ago
AFP
0

Twenty held in Kenya over Italian aid worker kidnapping

  • An armed gang seized Silvia Romano, a volunteer with a charity, in Chakama,
  • The gang shot and wounded five people, including three children
Updated 55 min 7 sec ago
AFP
0

NAIROBI: Twenty people have been detained over the abduction of an Italian woman from a village in southeast Kenya, the east African country’s police chief said on Friday.
An armed gang seized Silvia Romano, a volunteer with a charity, on Tuesday in Chakama, 60 kilometers (40 miles) inland from the coastal town of Malindi, an area popular with Italian tourists and expatriates.
The 23-year-old’s whereabouts are unknown.
“We have 17 people in custody. We have further arrested three other persons whom we consider as persons of interest to this investigation,” Inspector General Joseph Boinett told reporters on Friday.
“They have given us very valuable information which has gone to assist the ongoing operation to trace and rescue the lady who was abducted by unknown persons,” he added.
The gang shot and wounded five people, including three children, while abducting Romano and escaped across the nearby Galana river.
A police manhunt has so far failed to find any trace of the kidnappers or Romano, who was volunteering for Italian charity Africa Milele Onlus.
Police are considering motives, including robbery, but some fear Romano could be smuggled north toward the Somalia border, where other abductees have been taken in the past.
A spate of abductions on the coast in 2011 saw a British man shot dead and his wife, Judith Tebbutt, kidnapped from a resort island.
Weeks later a French woman, Marie Dedieu, was abducted from her home on Manda island in the Lamu archipelago.
Both women ended up in Somalia, where Tebbutt was released after six months, while Dedieu died of ill health.
Gunmen from the Al Qaeda affiliated Shabab militant group also abducted two Spanish aid workers in 2011 from the Dadaab refugee camp close to the Somali border.
“We have significant measure of optimism that we should be able to find the lady within the shortest time possible,” said Boinett, discussing Romano’s case.

Topics: Kenya

